They ran a poll or a question during the broadcast if you could live up to the hype. This is big enough and hard enough to do without this extra hype or pressure on you. Do you welcome that, or do you wish you kind of blended in and did it like everybody else?

I think I don’t really believe in the hype, to be honest. I’m not different to anyone else. People hype it up to say I am, but to be honest, I see myself as just a normal kid, as an 18-year-old racer. Nothing crazy. I think everyone should be hyped up because this sport is so challenging and so much time and effort put into the sport that no one really sees. So, I think everyone deserves the hype because this sport is probably one of the most gnarly sports in the world. I can guarantee that. I don’t pay attention to it because realistically on paper I still haven’t done much yet, compared to other guys.

Do you feel like you have a target on your back? You’re going to have this red background going into next week with the Triple Crown. Or do you kind of feel like maybe the battle and success you had from Pro Motocross kind of feels like you can withstand this pressure, kind of having that target? What is that like having these guys looking at you and trying to knock you off specifically?

I think just having the red plate you always have that bit of a target on your back because obviously that guy has the points lead. At this point in time, you’ve really got to make sure you stay on it because the points are very close. As long as I just keep doing what I’m doing and putting in those good results, if I lose the red plate next weekend, I’m not going to be too worried. As long as I stay on the podium each weekend and keep putting in good races and race like how I know how to ride, I think I should be okay. It’s definitely going to have a target on your back with the red plate. It could be on anyone, and they’d want to go after that guy because they’re the main guy right now. Hopefully, everyone has a really good race and gets some really close racing and has fun just like tonight.

How are you going to go celebrate tonight?

I’m going to go probably celebrate, it’s probably already past my bedtime. I’m already in bed probably playing Xbox or something like this. I’m probably just going to get some good tucker and get some good shuteye and hopefully go back to the chalkboard and keep working.

