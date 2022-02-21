The last time Jett Lawrence was on the track, he was winning the 2021 Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship. So, it’s fair to assume that he’d have a lot of hype surrounding his chances of winning his first 250SX title this year coming into the opening round of 250SX East this past weekend. However, he did have a hard crash in December that pulled him out of the 250SX West competition he was expected to race and pushed him east instead. How would he bounce back from the injury? Emphatically with a victory! Now the 18-year-old yet again has a red plate on his Honda HRC machine as we head to round two and the Australian spoke with the media in the post-race press conference about getting this season started on the right foot.
Speaking about for the fans, you put on a show for the fans after taking the win. What are your thoughts on the stacked class?
Jett Lawrence: I love it. We got into this sport because of the close racing, being close with the guys. I think this makes, not just for the fans, it makes good racing for us also. We all have so much respect for each other. We know we will get close to each other but not try and take each other out. We all have respect for both of us. Especially this podium. We’ve worked our butts off to get here. I know Cameron and I were in the same category before West Coast with injuries. I’ve got mad respect for everyone in the class. We’ve got big hitters. It’s good because if you do have a bad start or something, it’s not like it’s just going to be easy to get back up to the podium position, like on the West Coast. The West Coast guys have been doing good. Congrats to Christian [Craig], HJ [his older brother Hunter], and [Michael] Mosiman. I’m excited for this year. [Austin] Forkner is looking really, really good, fast. Same with [Cameron] McAdoo. Even J-Mart [Jeremy Martin] and all of them. They’re looking really good. I’m excited for the season.
Just talk about managing that [one]. You had Austin pretty close for a while. Everybody is saying how gnarly the track was. So, was that full pace, or were you trying to manage it a little bit?
I would say probably just trying to manage it. As most of the guys said, the track got pretty chewed up and it could cost you with any slight mistake or just missing a line, especially in that long rhythm where we were three in. That’s a really big stretch for a 250, and even through the transitions it got some little ruts at the bottom. It was just focusing on staying your line. Forkner was keeping me honest. I’d look back like, “Damn it, still see green.” So, I did make sure I stayed on my toes there. But both the boys, I could see them, and they both were riding really well, keeping me honest. I kind of felt like it was a really good race. I had a good flow. The track was really gnarly, but I kind of found a way how to ride it, I could say it. I was pretty happy with my pace and how I felt. It was all around a pretty good race with the boys.
You looked comfortable on press day, throughout the day as well. Take me through your weekend as far as bike changes and what contributed to your comfortable feeling today.
Bike changes, it was pretty good. I came in with the bike feeling really well. It was just a few clicker changes here. The biggest change was probably more so engine. We went with a different primary from the practice to the heat race and main event, just because the start. I was a little too aggressive on that. But coming in, press day, I just took my time. I could see just on track walk looking at the track it was pretty notchy and peaky. So, I think it was just taking my time. I felt like this year a lot of the guys weren't rushing into sending big rhythms yet. Everyone was just kind of feeling it out. Same with practice. I felt like some guys were sending it, but other ones were just kind of taking their time getting a flow, nothing crazy. I felt like that kind of was a little different for me because I’m normally that dumb guy to go and send it, try and do those hero lines. I think it was a lot calmer day coming in. The bike was handling awesome. Like I said, only a few clicker changes, which is great. I think that’s what kind of helped me in the main event, just having that calm day all day.
You were going to race Anaheim 1. Things happen. You’re here now. Was it weird to get in the mindset of, “Hey, I’m going to go racing today,” when it’s a daytime race, you were pitted inside the stadium, there was no interaction with the fans, too cold to go outside, and then your heat race drops in the daylight? Is this a weird thing for you to get around, or did you just feel keyed up and ready to go from the minute you showed up today?
I was totally oblivious to that, to be honest. I was excited just to go racing. I was a little kid at a candy store. I just couldn’t wait to get on the track. Each time coming out off the track I’m like, I want to go back out again and do more laps. It never really crossed my mind that much of getting a mindset like, okay, we go into the race, and that stuff. It was kind of more so just having a great time. I think Christian Craig said this on the West Coast, just being present and enjoying because you never know what can happen in the future. It could put you out pretty early. So, I think the biggest thing is I was just enjoying it today. I was having fun. The last few years I’ve been a real pain in the butt. I’ve been real focused on myself, and I think it’s just not the way to go. Colt [Nichols] kind of was really good about that last year with just talking. We’re both going out there to do the same thing. I think that kind of creates an extra bit of respect for each other. I had a great day today. I had fun. Even without the win, I had a fun time riding my bike. It was good. So, I think it was more so just being excited to race again.
Minneapolis - 250SX East Main EventFebruary 19, 2022
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Jett Lawrence
|20 Laps
|0:48.785
|Landsborough
|Honda CRF250R
|2
|Austin Forkner
|+05.349
|0:49.059
|Richards, MO
|Kawasaki KX250
|3
|Cameron McAdoo
|+07.134
|0:49.177
|Sioux City, IA
|Kawasaki KX250
|4
|Jeremy Martin
|+08.110
|0:49.211
|Millville, MN
|Yamaha YZ250F
|5
|R.J. Hampshire
|+09.060
|0:49.138
|Hudson, FL
|Husqvarna FC 250
So many guys, like Christian is 30 years old and he’s now realizing “be in the moment.” Jason [Anderson] is 29 – “be in the moment.” You’re a teenager and you’re finding that out. So many people don’t realize that until later in life. So, good of you to understand that now. What was it that kind of made you sink that in? Then after the three of you parked on the triple, there’s a level of respect there that you all three understand – “hey, we are going to go at it for this, but be respectful of it.”
Yeah. That’s because Dazzy [Darren Lawrence, father] just beat the information into me, really. [Laughs] I’m just kidding. I think maybe just being more mature and just kind of learning from other riders. There’s a lot more other guys out there that know way more than I do and with way more experience. I think it’s stupid if I don’t listen to those guys and learn off of them. So, just listening to the West Coast guys, the 250 class and even the 450 class, just learning what they say. I’m sure even this year I’ll probably learn something off of Forkner or Cameron. So, I think it’s always just got to stay listening and just learn from other people’s mistake and hopefully you don’t go through the same thing.
They ran a poll or a question during the broadcast if you could live up to the hype. This is big enough and hard enough to do without this extra hype or pressure on you. Do you welcome that, or do you wish you kind of blended in and did it like everybody else?
I think I don’t really believe in the hype, to be honest. I’m not different to anyone else. People hype it up to say I am, but to be honest, I see myself as just a normal kid, as an 18-year-old racer. Nothing crazy. I think everyone should be hyped up because this sport is so challenging and so much time and effort put into the sport that no one really sees. So, I think everyone deserves the hype because this sport is probably one of the most gnarly sports in the world. I can guarantee that. I don’t pay attention to it because realistically on paper I still haven’t done much yet, compared to other guys.
Do you feel like you have a target on your back? You’re going to have this red background going into next week with the Triple Crown. Or do you kind of feel like maybe the battle and success you had from Pro Motocross kind of feels like you can withstand this pressure, kind of having that target? What is that like having these guys looking at you and trying to knock you off specifically?
I think just having the red plate you always have that bit of a target on your back because obviously that guy has the points lead. At this point in time, you’ve really got to make sure you stay on it because the points are very close. As long as I just keep doing what I’m doing and putting in those good results, if I lose the red plate next weekend, I’m not going to be too worried. As long as I stay on the podium each weekend and keep putting in good races and race like how I know how to ride, I think I should be okay. It’s definitely going to have a target on your back with the red plate. It could be on anyone, and they’d want to go after that guy because they’re the main guy right now. Hopefully, everyone has a really good race and gets some really close racing and has fun just like tonight.
How are you going to go celebrate tonight?
I’m going to go probably celebrate, it’s probably already past my bedtime. I’m already in bed probably playing Xbox or something like this. I’m probably just going to get some good tucker and get some good shuteye and hopefully go back to the chalkboard and keep working.
