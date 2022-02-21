Results Archive
Supercross
Anaheim 3
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Jason Anderson
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Justin Barcia
Full Results
250SX West Results
  1. Christian Craig
  2. Vince Friese
  3. Michael Mosiman
Full Results
GNCC
Big Buck
Articles
Overall Results
  1. Ben Kelley
  2. Josh Strang
  3. Jordan Ashburn
Full Results
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Michael Witkowski
  2. Lyndon Snodgrass
  3. Ryder Lafferty
Full Results
Supercross
Minneapolis
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Jason Anderson
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Marvin Musquin
Full Results
250SX East Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Austin Forkner
  3. Cameron McAdoo
Full Results
Upcoming
Supercross
Arlington
Sat Feb 26
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Great Britain
Sun Feb 27
Articles
Upcoming
GNCC
Wild Boar
Sat Mar 5
Articles
Upcoming
Supercross
Daytona
Sat Mar 5
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Lombardia
Sun Mar 6
Articles
Full Schedule
Exhaust Podcast: Ryan Dungey on Minneapolis Supercross

Exhaust Podcast Ryan Dungey on Minneapolis Supercross

February 21, 2022 12:05pm
by:

Jason Weigandt chats with Ryan Dungey for an update after round seven of Monster Energy AMA Supercross from Minneapolis, Minnesota. Dungey was on hand to check out the action and also put significant charitable efforts together with the help of the industry, including donating $60,000 to St. Jude's and building 45 brand-new Strider bikes to donate to children in the area. He talks to Weege about the big Chase Sexton crash, the track conditions, Cooper Webb and Marvin Musquin, Jason Anderson's win, and the 250 Supercross East action from Minnesota.

The Racer X Exhaust podcast is presented by YoshimuraLeatt, and OnTrack School, and Dungey appears on behalf of RDCoffee.com.

Subscribe via iTunes or your favorite podcast app by searching for the Racer X Podcast Network. It's also available on the Racer X Illustrated YouTube channel, Spotify, and Google Play Music.

Or listen to the podcast in the video player below.

TGI Freeday - Newsletter Giveaway
By subscribing, you agree to our privacy policy. Must be 18 years of age or older to win.
Forms on this page are protected by reCAPTCHA, its Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Read Now
April 2022 Issue Now Available
Get Racer X on your iPhone
Check out all the exclusive content this month on any device!
Read Now
The April 2022 Digital Issue Availalbe Now