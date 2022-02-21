Last couple of days you’ve mentioned these bike changes being a pretty big deal. You mentioned it tonight on the podium, as well. Getting off the start and not having the bike there beside you. Can you allude to what these changes were and maybe why they didn’t choose to make that change last year?

I think last year at the time we were just more focused on because it was a brand-new bike, and with a brand-new bike there’s a lot of stuff to go through. At the test tracks, maybe my starts weren’t really an issue, just doing starts at the test tracks and stuff. Lining up on the gate then they did become an issue, where this year we already had a good base setting and we did make adjustments from there, but it’s not like we had to start with a fresh bike. Starting with a fresh bike, you’re going to miss something. You’re either going to come in with the setup not quite… It’s just hard to nail everything starting from a fresh bike, and especially since COVID[-19] hit it’s been even tougher to get parts. So, we definitely came in, I felt like at least for me, under the ball last year with a few things, but definitely with starts. I made it a point to really iron that out this year. I feel like at least that main event start was really good.

You got a good start and ran pretty close to Jett for a while. Was there a time or a moment where you decided to ride it in for second, or were you going for the win the whole time?

No, it was probably four minutes to go, maybe three. I made a push, and we were yo-yo-ing a little bit up until about the ten-minute mark. I made a push, and it was just tenths. In practice, there was like ten of us separated by like a second. So, I knew it was going to be a close race like that. It was going to be a tenth here, a tenth there type of race. That’s pretty much what it was. I made a push about halfway to maybe eight to ten-minute mark and reeled him in a little bit, and then he kind of matched it. That was one of those things where I think I was a little off pace in the whoops, but my line was working. I didn’t feel like it was necessary to change it, and to just take a risk on doing something like that. It was a good race. I was happy with my start and happy with the way I rode. I did just kind of bring it home a little bit. Trying to see where Cameron was at and obviously make sure he didn’t catch me. I went into management mode a little bit, but it was still a solid race. I just didn’t feel like doing anything stupid, especially that sketchy moment. Just kind of an all-around not great heat race, either. Just smoothed it out for the main.

Was there any one thing you could look at from tonight that you can work on going into next week? Anything that stands out in particular that can potentially help you get up there and put more of a challenge up for this win against Jett?

Maybe just have a little bit of a better pace at the beginning. That was really where he got me. Then after I settled in, that was kind of a consequence of how I rode in the heat race and how that went, with me trying to kind of put that good pace together at the beginning and making a bunch of mistakes. So, I kind of just took my time, settled in. It was a game of tenths, so it’s not really one thing. I feel like maybe I could have been a little bit better in the whoops, maybe. But that’s really the only place where I felt like maybe I was actually losing a little bit of time. I nailed that one rhythm that was hard I think every lap except for two. So, that’s about as good as you can ask for as far as being pretty consistent. So, not really one thing. Just a little bit of a better pace and to be honest, just getting the first race jitters out of the way.