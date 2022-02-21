Results Archive
Minneapolis SX Penalty Report: Ferrandis, Breece, & Owen Docked in Main Events

February 21, 2022 12:30pm | by:
Minneapolis SX Penalty Report: Ferrandis, Breece, & Owen Docked in Main Events

Following the seventh round of the 2022 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship, the American Motorcyclist Association (AMA) has released its post-race penalty report for the Minneapolis Supercross. The AMA is the currently the sole sanctioning body for AMA Supercross and has put in place a three-person team to determine penalties this season. Former factory mechanic and team manager Jeremy Albrecht, Mike Pelletier, and Tim “Tooley” McAdams are accessing the action on the track and using the AMA rulebook to determine if a penalty is necessary. We covered the penalties in the first five rounds in this List feature and then I added the round six penalties into the news and notes post from the Anaheim 3 Supercross.

Below is the full post-race penalty report from the AMA for round seven.

250 SX Class:

Rider: Levi Kitchen #59
Session: 250SX Group B Qualifying 1
Violation: Jumping on Red Cross Flag
Penalty: Loss of Fastest Lap Time

Rider: Preston Kilroy #68
Session: 250SX Group B Qualifying 1
Violation: Jumping on Red Cross Flag
Penalty: Loss of Fastest Lap Time

Rider: Lane Shaw #89
Session: 250SX Group B Qualifying 1
Violation: Jumping on Red Cross Flag
Penalty: Loss of Fastest Lap Time

Rider: Cullin Park #140
Session: 250SX Group B Qualifying 1
Violation: Jumping on Red Cross Flag
Penalty: Loss of Fastest Lap Time

Cullin Park
Cullin Park Align Media

Rider:Max Miller #604
Session: 250SX Group B Qualifying 1
Violation: Jumping on Red Cross Flag
Penalty: Loss of Fastest Lap Time

Rider: Jace Kessler #92
Session: 250SX Group B Qualifying 2
Violation: Jumping on Red Cross Flag
Penalty: Loss of Fastest Lap Time

Rider:Luca Marsalisi #174
Session: 250SX Group B Qualifying 2
Violation: Jumping on Red Cross Flag
Penalty: Loss of Fastest Lap Time

Rider: Derek Drake #331
Session: 250SX Group B Qualifying 2
Violation: Jumping on Red Cross Flag
Penalty: Loss of Fastest Lap Time

Rider: Kyle Bitterman #581
Session: 250SX Group B Qualifying 2
Violation: Jumping on Red Cross Flag
Penalty: Loss of Fastest Lap Time

Rider:Jace Owen #81
Session: 250SX Main Event
Violation: Jumping on Red Cross Flag
Penalty: Loss of 4 championship points and purse deduction equal to 2 positions.

Recommended Reading

Supercross

Minneapolis - 250SX East Main Event

February 19, 2022
U.S. Bank Stadium
Minneapolis, MN United States
RiderTimeIntervalBest Lap Hometown Bike
1Jett Lawrence 20 Laps0:48.785 Landsborough Australia Honda CRF250R
2Austin Forkner +05.3490:49.059 Richards, MO United States Kawasaki KX250
3Cameron McAdoo +07.1340:49.177 Sioux City, IA United States Kawasaki KX250
4Jeremy Martin +08.1100:49.211 Millville, MN United States Yamaha YZ250F
5R.J. Hampshire +09.0600:49.138 Hudson, FL United States Husqvarna FC 250
6Pierce Brown +30.8950:50.130 Sandy, UT United States GasGas MC 250F
7Stilez Robertson +32.4810:49.819 Bakersfield, CA United States Husqvarna FC 250
8Enzo Lopes +33.9770:50.284 Rio Grande do Sul Brazil Yamaha YZ250F
9Levi Kitchen +35.1380:50.083 Washougal, WA United States Yamaha YZ250F
10Phil Nicoletti 19 Laps0:50.393 Cochecton, NY United States Yamaha YZ250F
Full Results
Supercross

250SX East Standings - 2022

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Jett Lawrence Landsborough Australia26
2Austin Forkner Richards, MO United States23
3Cameron McAdoo Sioux City, IA United States21
4Jeremy Martin Millville, MN United States19
5R.J. Hampshire Hudson, FL United States18
6Pierce Brown Sandy, UT United States17
7Stilez Robertson Bakersfield, CA United States16
8Enzo Lopes Rio Grande do Sul Brazil15
9Levi Kitchen Washougal, WA United States14
10Phil Nicoletti Cochecton, NY United States13
Full Standings

450 SX Class:

Rider: Dylan Ferrandis #14
Session: 450SX Main Event
Violation: Jumping on Red Cross Flag
Penalty: Loss of 4 championship points and purse deduction equal to 2 positions.

Rider: Ryan Breece #200
Session: 450SX Main Event
Violation: Jumping on Red Cross Flag
Penalty: Loss of 4 championship points and purse deduction equal to 2 positions.

Supercross

Minneapolis - 450SX Main Event

February 19, 2022
U.S. Bank Stadium
Minneapolis, MN United States
RiderTimeIntervalBest Lap Hometown Bike
1Jason Anderson 26 Laps0:48.745 Edgewood, NM United States Kawasaki KX450SR
2Cooper Webb +02.8330:48.921 Newport, NC United States KTM 450 SX-F
3Marvin Musquin +15.0860:49.067 La Reole France KTM 450 SX-F
4Malcolm Stewart +17.0750:49.233 Haines City, FL United States Husqvarna FC 450
5Justin Barcia +28.3590:49.313 Monroe, NY United States GasGas MC 450F
6Eli Tomac +32.9630:49.160 Cortez, CO United States Yamaha YZ450F
7Aaron Plessinger +37.3590:49.061 Hamilton, OH United States KTM 450 SX-F
8Ken Roczen +40.4180:49.058 Mattstedt Germany Honda CRF450R
9Dylan Ferrandis +43.7310:49.390 Avignon France Yamaha YZ450F
10Justin Brayton +44.6710:49.974 Fort Dodge, IA United States Honda CRF450R
Full Results
Supercross

450SX Standings - 2022

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Eli Tomac Cortez, CO United States151
2Jason Anderson Edgewood, NM United States148
3Malcolm Stewart Haines City, FL United States131
4Justin Barcia Monroe, NY United States128
5Cooper Webb Newport, NC United States126
6Chase Sexton La Moille, IL United States123
7Marvin Musquin La Reole France119
8Ken Roczen Mattstedt Germany107
9Dylan Ferrandis Avignon France102
10Aaron Plessinger Hamilton, OH United States97
Full Standings

