Kris Keefer and Twister Tea/HEP Motorsports Suzuki's Travis Soules take a deep dive into Brandon Hartranft's 2022 Suzuki RM-Z450 race bike. Given that this is the premiere Suzuki 450 team for 2022, Suzuki factory has given the program some factory parts like a factory ECU and works transmission components, as well as factory Showa Noleen suspension internals. Those factory parts then are nicely paired with engines by Twisted Development, titanium chassis bolts, Xtrig clamps, and so much more. Hear Keefer and Soules discuss how they adjust this machine for Hartranft, who at 190 pounds, is one of the bigger riders in the paddock.

Film: Spencer Owens

Edit: Simon Cudby

GALLERY