Do you feel like that could be a similar approach for the championship itself? You’ve had two podiums. Obviously, a step better this time. As it wears on, it’s sort of just watching it play out as well.

Yeah, for sure. It all starts with executing a good start. If I can get myself around the first turn top three, I think it will be very interesting.

You mentioned earlier working on your starts. Seth [Hammaker] mentioned sprint speed and that kind of thing. The first two races had two big whoop sections, and we know Christian’s ability in the whoops. How much of a factor do you feel that plays in the points so far?

If I’m coming to a race and I’m worried about big whoops, then I’m already beat. That’s not what I’m thinking. I’m not going, “Oh, my gosh. Christian is going to kill everyone in the whoops.” I can get through whoops fine. Every racer has their strength on a track. It’s up to them where maybe they give a little bit in some sections that they’re not as amazing as others, or whatever it may be, but they have their own strengths to make up. Throughout the day we just try to be the best version of ourselves on the track. Obviously, you see other guys maybe a different line or different this, or just carrying speed through corners. So, I wouldn’t say it’s a massive factor, because anyone you race is going to be good at something, really good at one thing in particular. It’s just how it is.

Dean Wilson | 10th in 450SX Class

Racer X: Seemed like a good day for you. You had some good laps in practice too, you were up there.

Dean Wilson: Yeah, overall, it was a lot better day. To be honest, during the off-season, and during the week, I’ve been riding really good. There’s something about the weekend, I’m just not riding the same. But it was nice to be on the board for a little bit [during qualifying]. I qualified ninth and got a really good start. I got real tight, but the start was good, so I was happy with that. In the main I had Kenny [Roczen] and Adam [Cianciarulo], who are both really good starters, I was sandwiched between them. They got me off the start and I got pinched, so not a great start. You know how stacked this class is, the first ten laps are just a brawl. I made my way to tenth. Not a great ride, but we’ll take it and try to get better from here. I ride with Aaron [Plessinger] and Malcolm [Stewart] during the week and I’m running the same pace as them. They’re having really good nights, and I believe I can be there. I just need to believe it myself. Sometimes I doubt myself sometimes. I just need to stop that. It was a better day, I’m happy with that, and we’ll move on to the next one.