The 450SX and 250SX West class riders took to the track for the first time in 2022 on Friday inside of Angels Stadium in Anaheim, California. With the opening round of Monster Energy AMA Supercross now less than a day away, the riders were able to get a first look at the track they will be racing Saturday night with two 15-minute sessions of press day riding. All of the track was used except for the whoops as riders worked on discovering new rhythm lines and feeling out the damp soil from the misty Southern California day.

Film/edit: Tom Journet