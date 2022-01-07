Results Archive
Upcoming
Supercross
Anaheim 1
Sat Jan 8
Articles
Upcoming
Supercross
Oakland
Sat Jan 15
Articles
Full Schedule

Racer X Films: Anaheim 1 Press Day Raw

January 7, 2022 8:15pm | by:

The 450SX and 250SX West class riders took to the track for the first time in 2022 on Friday inside of Angels Stadium in Anaheim, California. With the opening round of Monster Energy AMA Supercross now less than a day away, the riders were able to get a first look at the track they will be racing Saturday night with two 15-minute sessions of press day riding. All of the track was used except for the whoops as riders worked on discovering new rhythm lines and feeling out the damp soil from the misty Southern California day.

Film/edit: Tom Journet

TGI Freeday - Newsletter Giveaway
By subscribing, you agree to our privacy policy. Must be 18 years of age or older to win.
Forms on this page are protected by reCAPTCHA, its Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Read Now
March 2022 Issue Now Available
Get Racer X on your iPhone
Check out all the exclusive content this month on any device!
Read Now
The March 2022 Digital Issue Availalbe Now