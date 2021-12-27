With less than a month before the opening round of Monster Energy AMA Supercross, we've all been bench racing about who we think are the favorites, who's going to improve, who's is in a 'must win' situation, and all the other topics that arise at this time each year. In all these discussions there's a rider I think is being overlooked. Jordon Smith will be lining up in 2022 as a privateer on the Fire Power Parts Honda Racing Team. A majority of Jordon's career has been plagued with injuries causing his results to not reflect his potential. The last three seasons have seen Jordon injured after just four races. Prior to that, Jordon finished fourth in the 2017 250SX East Region Championship, but he actually went into the final round leading, until a crash at the Las Vegas final cost him dearly. The following year he finished second in the series behind Zach Osborne. Jordon has the talent to win races and be a threat when healthy. While I recently talked to him to get his thoughts on moving to a privateer team after riding for three of the elite 250 teams, about dealing with injuries, and a few other topics.

Racer X: Let's go back to your amateur days. Early on, what were your goals and expectations at the amateur level?

Jordon Smith: When I first started coming to Millsaps Training Facility, winning a Loretta's Championship never crossed my mind. Before MTF, I got a fifth at Loretta's. We were absolutely stoked. It was the best finish I could have gotten. Everything worked out for me to get fifth. Being a young kid I had a lot of motivation. Working hard was never a problem of mine.

You had four consecutive second-place-finishes in a row at Loretta's. How did that effect you? Was it motivating? I feel like that could eat you up.

It was more like, when I got that championship the next year it was a weight lifted off my shoulders. I knew I could do it. I wanted to keep that going. In my opinion it was good for me going through those seconds. It kept me hungry. It couldn't have come at a better time in my career. It really opened some doors to get a pro ride. It opened the door for me to get a ride at GEICO.