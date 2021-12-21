No Better Time To Join Troll Training - Access to Partner Deals

The following is a press release from Troll Training

The team at Troll Training is 100% committed to giving each athlete the chance to unlock their full potential and be the best athlete you can be, whatever your goal. Trainers Alex Martin & John Wessling have the resources, knowledge, and support to help you become your best self.

Troll Training programs range from Bronze to Gold levels. The Bronze level includes 6 days a week of scheduled workouts, weekly training plans and coach communication, all in an easy to use app. The Silver level incorporates 2 days a week of recommended riding sessions, nutritional guidance, and weekly communication with both Alex & John. The Gold level includes a movement assessment, individual baseline training, unlimited coach communication, a nutritional consultation, riding coaching, and a free Polar Watch. Endurance programs are also offered and can be catered to NICA Athletes, Road Cyclists, Trail runners, 5k, 10k, and half marathon distance or any other non-motor related endurance sports.

Exclusive to all Troll Training athletes is access to our partner deals. Discounts from great companies like Polar, Matrix, PNG, Athlete Blood Test, FXR and 180 Decals of up to 35% OFF! Sign up for Troll Training now to get access!

About Troll Training

Alex Martin, Master Troll & CEO

Having spent over a decade of his life as a professional motocross racer, Alex has had the privilege of working with and learning from some of the most renown individuals and top tier factory teams in the industry. His consistency, fitness, and determination has led him to over 25 podium finishes and more than 50 top five finishes, resulting in multiple season finishes in the top three. Alex’s first-hand experiences with a wide range of trainers and training programs along with his hunger for knowledge and self-education, has fostered a passion for health and wellness that he is eager to share with others. He is excited to offer Troll Training as a way to give back to the community that has given him so much. Whether you’re racing motocross, off-road, or just trying to stay in shape, Alex and John will be there for you every step of the way as you pursue your goals.

John Wessling, Troll Trainer

John has trained some of the world’s best Supercross and Motocross racers to numerous race wins and a Supercross Championship. John’s training methodology comes from his coaching and personal experiences in sports like motocross, mountain biking, cross country skiing, running and many other high output sports. From winning mountain bike national championships, cross country ski racing at the NCAA level, to helping dozens of motocross racers, John knows what it takes to be fit and strong at any level.

