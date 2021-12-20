In the first moto of the penultimate FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP) round of 2021, Jeffrey Herlings fell from second place on the opening lap. With so few points between himself and fellow title rivals Romain Febvre and Tim Gajser, Herlings was left with a lot of work to do from 15th place to limit the damage. As Febvre and Gajser controlled the race out front, Herlings put on one of the most impressive charges of the year to fight his way back to the front throughout the 30 minute plus two lap race. Our own Tom Journet was trackside for the whole thing and captured the moments as Herlings picked off one rider after another in what ultimately proved to be a championship saving moto.

*Main image courtesy of KTM Images