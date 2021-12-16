2022 Loretta Lynn’s Area Qualifier And Regional Championship Dates Announced

MORGANTOWN, West Virginia—MX Sports, producer of the 41st Annual Monster Energy AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship, is pleased to announce the 2022 Area Qualifiers and Regional Championships schedule. The qualifying program will start up mid-February with Area Qualifiers followed by Regional Championships taking place in late May through the month of June. The National will be held Monday, August 1st through Saturday, August 6th.

Following along with the Super-Regional format once again, this year’s qualifying will start in Arizona. The program will take place in 32 different states throughout the country beginning with over 50 Area Qualifiers where riders must finish in the top positions listed in the supplemental rules depending on their region. After qualifying through an area, riders will move onto the 18 Regional Championships that run through 8 regions in the United States.

“The 2022 lineup of Area Qualifiers and Regional Championship facilities are the best America has to offer,” said MX Sports Event Director, Tim Cotter. “The organizers and their staff are looking forward to continuing the growth that the Amateur National program has seen over the past four decades.”

Area Qualifiers will once again serve as the first step in qualifying for the world’s largest and most prestigious amateur motocross championship. The Regional Championships then serve as the next step to seed riders into the National Championship. Only riders who finish in a qualifying position at a Regional Championship are eligible to race during the National Championship starting on Monday, August 1 through Saturday, August 6.

“I am looking forward to a great qualifying season in 2022,” said AMA Deputy Director of Racing and Motocross Manager, Mike Burkeen. “We cannot wait to get back to some of our favorite racetracks, while we are also looking forward to hitting some of the new ones on the schedule this year.”