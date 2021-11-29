Haiden Deegan Suffers “Minor Concussion” in Wild Mini O’s Crash

November 29, 2021 1:05pm | by:
Haiden Deegan Suffers “Minor Concussion” in Wild Mini O’s Crash

After eight years with KTM, Haiden Deegan signed with the Monster Energy/Star Yamaha Racing team in October. At the 50th annual THOR Mini O’s in Florida, Deegan made his BluCru debut. In supercross, the #38 claimed the 450 B title and finished sixth in both the 250 B and Schoolboy 2 (12-17) B/C main events. Then, when the week flipped to motocross, the Yamaha rider won the first moto of both the 250 B and Schoolboy 2 (12-17) B/C classes, while also finishing third in 450 B. But in the second Schoolboy 2 (12-17) B/C moto, Deegan was tossed from his Yamaha YZ250F.

Brian Deegan, Haiden’s dad, said his son suffered a “minor concussion” in the crash, which Haiden confirmed in an Instagram post. Deegan did not finish the moto and sat out the remaining motos for the week.

"Scary moment as a parent . Lucky to get away with a minor concussion. Doc said no go. Dirt bikes always fun until you hit the dirt.." Brian Deegan commented.

“Happy with my speed and how i did at mini os, With less then 6 weeks on the bike, we put in a lot of work with the team in a short amount of time, Would of like to leave with a few more titles but unfortunately i had a good get off pushing hard to win, its not my style to take it easy so i was giving it my all every lap. Glad to walk away with only a minor concussion, but we will be back training in a couple weeks. @starracingyamaha @monsterenergy

Main Image courtesy of CONVRG MEDIA

TGI Freeday - Newsletter Giveaway
By subscribing, you agree to our privacy policy. Must be 18 years of age or older to win.
Forms on this page are protected by reCAPTCHA, its Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Read Now
January 2022 Issue Now Available
Get Racer X on your iPhone
Check out all the exclusive content this month on any device!
Read Now
The January 2022 Digital Issue Availalbe Now