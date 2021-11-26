Phil Nicoletti headed back to the hinterlands of New York in hopes he could escape from writing this column this week, but while the frigid weather might freeze pipes, it doesn't stop the internet. So he received your questions and provided his answers, as usual. Two questions about electric bikes this week? Interesting. Phil loves it.

Filthy!

Do you think that electric motorcycles will be the next step for manufacturers to race with? With the current 4-strokes being so good out of the dealership, it feels as though the racing has been closer even for the underdeveloped Suzukis. If the manufacturers decide to go the electric route how will there be any separation on the track with the lack of a clutch and shifter? Eli Tomac and Ken Roczen have completely different riding styles. I'd have to imagine with an electric engine they wouldn't be able to ride the way they do. Soooo would the racing be like slot cars and really have no room for separation and make it a real "startcross"? Thanks for the thoughts Phil!



~BDR126

BDR126,



I don’t want to believe dirt bikes will be electric. I just don’t. I think it’s the worst thing. Again, that’s just my opinion. Imagine a supercross/motocross race at an elite level with 50,000 people and ZERO dirt bike noise?!?! All you hear is chain slap. You’re at supercross race and announcer is screaming before the gates drops, and it’s dead quiet, and the only noise you hear is the gate dropping on the grate? Nahhh dude, I’m out on that. Any sort of motorsport to me, has to have a MOTOR! With that comes the badass sound, vibration, and smell of fuel we all love.



Now with all that being said, I have ridden an Alta [electric] before. I’ll be honest and say it was badass. The power and torque connected to the rear wheel with a snap to the throttle was mind blowing. I literally came out of a corner, and hammered the throttle, and was taken completely off guard. I was pointing to the effing sky. A full replica of RV looping out in MXGP.



Now, if you were to stick 22 of the best supercross guys on the gate, with batteries, no shifter, and no clutch, I think the racing would still be unreal. But would it be like racing today? I’m going with no. I still won’t like it. The only place where I agree with it is in the 50 class, but that’s just so I don’t have to hear a damn Cobra or KTM blowing my eardrums out riding around the pits.