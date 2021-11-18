Road 2 Recovery is a nonprofit organization, which for more than two decades has been providing support and assistance to professional motocross and off-road riders, and other action sport athletes who have experienced serious injuries while competing in our sport, through fundraising and other similar support efforts.

In furtherance of its mission, Road 2 Recovery is proud to announce an important expansion of its athlete support efforts through the creation of The Max Matters Mental Health Initiative.

The Max Matters Mental Health Initiative was created to provide a resource base for athletes or other individuals associated with our sport who may be experiencing mental health issues or who may be seeking information on this important topic.

The program support elements include a resource base website with extensive information on the various topics associated with mental health wellness and awareness; a mental health crises support hotline, for individuals who are seeking immediate assistance regarding mental health matters; and a monthly mental health Anonymous Zoom Peer Group Meeting held on the second Tuesday of each month, where individuals can participate with other members of our motorcycling community in conversations on this area of critical concern with.

The meetings are hosted by mental health and medical professionals who are working with the program. Individuals can participate in these monthly meetings anonymously by following the instructions available at the Road 2 Recovery Max Matters Mental Health Initiative Website.

Racers, parents, crew members, and friends are encouraged to visit https://road2recovery.com/max-matters-mental-health-initiative/ for more detailed information and mental health resources.

If you are interested in information on mental health matters or know someone who might be experiencing mental health wellness concerns, we encourage you to direct individuals to the resource material at the website and we further encourage you to participate in the monthly Anonymous Zoom Peer Group Meetings that are intended as a critical support element of the Road 2 Recovery Max Matters Mental Health Initiative.