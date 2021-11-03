Join Guy Cooper & Grant Langston On The Speed & Sport Adventures Dual-Sport Ride In Utah

Speed & Sport Adventures has just released the dates for the Legends Ride 2022 – A dual-sport ride with Guy Cooper, Destry Abbott, and Grant Langston. The event will take place in Heber, Utah August 22-26, 2022.

“There are a lot of fun tours around the world, but nothing that really caters to the ultra-high-end rider,” SSA CEO Jennifer Emig points out. “Park City 2022—The Legend’s Ride will be based out of a house that is nearly 30,000 square feet. Riders have their choice of private or shared rooms, and the tour package includes all the amenities that you would expect from a world-class tour. There is an indoor swimming pool and some of the most fun riding found anywhere in the country.”

Park City 2022—The Legend’s Ride will be limited to 12 customers who are encouraged to ride their own bikes, though SSA will have several KTM 350 and 500 EXC-F rentals available.

A complete itinerary is detailed on the SSA Web site (www.speedandsportadventures.com) and potential guests are encouraged to visit it as most answers to any tour questions can be found there. If you’re interested and fit the profile of a likely SSA rider, don’t delay signing up because those 12 spots will probably fill up quickly.

ABOUT SPEED AND SPORT ADVENTURES

Speed & Sport Adventure, LLC was founded in 2020, and specializes in high-end dual-sport rides. The company will focus on providing VIP-style tours that are celebrity led with some of the biggest names in the motocross, supercross, off-road and road racing communities. The team is led and owned by Jennifer Emig (CEO), Ken Faught (President), Mark Kariya (V.P. Special Events), Destry Abbott (off-road legend), Grant Langston (former AMA/FIM Motocross Champ turned TV commentator), Vanessa Doleshal (V.P. Marketing), Andrew Short (former AMA Supercross & Motocross star turned rally racer), Ryan Sipes (first American to win the ISDE overall), Colin Edwards (2-time World Superbike Champion/MotoGP hero) Cody Webb (EnduroCross champ), Matt Buyten (X-Games Gold Medalist), Paul Krause (Desert legend), Kevin Hines (AMA National Enduro Champ), Scott Bright (Rally & Enduro star), Tony Blazier (Motocross Historian), Rob Johnson (Former GNCC promoter), Cameron Coatney (former magazine editor), Josh Gagnon (motocross collector), Dave Drakes (Owner of The Collective Experience), Mike Banfield (Off-Road Support), Dan Hayakawa (EnduroCross racer), Lendon Smith (owner of Seat Concepts), Dave Phillips (Diehard Colorado rider), Shelli Dorn (off-road enthusiast) and many more.