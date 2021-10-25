Results Archive
MXGP of
Spain
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Jeffrey Herlings
  2. Jorge Prado
  3. Tim Gajser
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Maxime Renaux
  2. Tom Vialle
  3. Jed Beaton
Full Results
GNCC
Ironman
Articles
Overall Results
  1. Thad Duvall
  2. Josh Strang
  3. Lyndon Snodgrass
Full Results
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Lyndon Snodgrass
  2. Cody J Barnes
  3. Ryder Lafferty
Full Results
MXGP of
Trentino
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Jeffrey Herlings
  2. Glenn Coldenhoff
  3. Tim Gajser
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Jago Geerts
  3. Ruben Fernandez
Full Results
Live Now
MXGP of
Pietramurata
Articles
MX2 Results
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Jago Geerts
  3. Ruben Fernandez
Full Results
Upcoming
MXGP of
Garda
Sun Oct 31
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Lombardia
Sun Nov 7
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Città di Mantova
Wed Nov 10
Articles
Full Schedule

EKS Brand 2022 Sponsorship Submission Is Open

October 25, 2021 2:20pm | by:
EKS Brand 2022 Sponsorship Submission Is Open

EKS Brand is now accepting rider resumes for the 2022 season. The EKS Brand Rider Support Program is in its 12th year and is actively looking for riders to be a part of the program. Support levels range from C class riders all the way up through national level racers. The program is open to riders of all disciplines including, Motocross, Supercross, Off-Road, Flat Track, Hill Climb, Supermoto, Speedway, Endurocross, Trials, ATV, Mountain bike BMX, Snowsports, and all action sport athletes.

Click on www.eksbrand.com and go to “contact us” or send a small resume to info@eksbrand.com.

EKS Brand goggles is a leader in the off-road goggle market, pioneering goggle design and function with its new Lucid Goggle. In our 10 year history EKS Brand has won at the highest level in AMA Supercross, AMA outdoor nationals, FIM World motocross, GNCC wins and Championships, the Baja 500 and 1000, WORCS series wins and Championships, AMA National dirt track wins, AMA National Enduro overall wins, as well as several AMA amateur National championships.

Let us know who you are and come and get on the team!

Visit www.eksbrand.com for more information.

Note: if you were on the EKS Brand team last year, please specify the program you were on in your resume.

Read Now
December 2021 Issue Now Available
Get Racer X on your iPhone
Check out all the exclusive content this month on any device!
Read Now
The December 2021 Digital Issue Availalbe Now