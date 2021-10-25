EKS Brand 2022 Sponsorship Submission Is Open

EKS Brand is now accepting rider resumes for the 2022 season. The EKS Brand Rider Support Program is in its 12th year and is actively looking for riders to be a part of the program. Support levels range from C class riders all the way up through national level racers. The program is open to riders of all disciplines including, Motocross, Supercross, Off-Road, Flat Track, Hill Climb, Supermoto, Speedway, Endurocross, Trials, ATV, Mountain bike BMX, Snowsports, and all action sport athletes.

Click on www.eksbrand.com and go to “contact us” or send a small resume to info@eksbrand.com.

EKS Brand goggles is a leader in the off-road goggle market, pioneering goggle design and function with its new Lucid Goggle. In our 10 year history EKS Brand has won at the highest level in AMA Supercross, AMA outdoor nationals, FIM World motocross, GNCC wins and Championships, the Baja 500 and 1000, WORCS series wins and Championships, AMA National dirt track wins, AMA National Enduro overall wins, as well as several AMA amateur National championships.

Let us know who you are and come and get on the team!

Visit www.eksbrand.com for more information.

Note: if you were on the EKS Brand team last year, please specify the program you were on in your resume.