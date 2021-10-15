Results Archive
MXGP of
Germany
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Tim Gajser
  2. Jeffrey Herlings
  3. Romain Febvre
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Maxime Renaux
  2. Tom Vialle
  3. Rene Hofer
Full Results
MXGP of
France
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Jeffrey Herlings
  2. Romain Febvre
  3. Tim Gajser
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Mattia Guadagnini
  3. Maxime Renaux
Full Results
GNCC
Buckwheat 100
Articles
Overall Results
  1. Ben Kelley
  2. Steward Baylor
  3. Thad Duvall
Full Results
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Jonathan Girroir
  2. Lyndon Snodgrass
  3. Craig Delong
Full Results
Upcoming
MXGP of
Spain
Sun Oct 17
Articles
Upcoming
GNCC
Ironman
Sat Oct 23
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Trentino
Sun Oct 24
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Pietramurata
Wed Oct 27
Articles
Racer X Films: Cole Seely Raw Run Imagination 2.0

October 15, 2021 3:20pm | by:

Watch as Cole Seely lays down a stylish run at the Red Bull Imagination 2.0 event in Kansas. Seely was given five minutes to freeride the course and hit as many different variations of big lines that he could. With some small, technical stuff combines with huge hits, this type of riding is some of the most unique five minutes you'll see on a dirt bike.

Main image courtesy of Chris Tedesco / Red Bull Content Pool

