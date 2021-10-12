Racer X Films: Ryan Sipes Raw Imagination 2.0 Run
October 12, 2021 3:55pm | by: Tom Journet
Watch as Ryan Sipes connects many lines and big transfers together at the Red Bull Imagination 2.0 event in Kansas. Sipes was given five minutes to freeride the course and hit as many different variations of big lines that he could. With some small, technical stuff combines with huge hits, this type of riding is some of the most unique five minutes you'll see on a dirt bike.
Main image courtesy of Chris Tedesco / Red Bull Content Pool