Watch: MXGP of France Full Video Highlights
October 11, 2021 1:05pm | by: Mitch Kendra
Relive the best moments from the 12th round of the 2021 FIM Motocross World Championship at the MXGP of France.
Check out full results and points standings below.
Related: MXGP of France recap
MXGP of France Overall Results
MXGP
MXGP of France - MXGPOctober 10, 2021
|Rider
|Motos
|Bike
|1
|Jeffrey Herlings
|Netherlands
|2 - 1
|KTM
|2
|Romain Febvre
|France
|1 - 2
|Kawasaki
|3
|Tim Gajser
|Slovenia
|6 - 3
|Honda
|4
|Jeremy Seewer
|Switzerland
|3 - 6
|Yamaha
|5
|Antonio Cairoli
|Italy
|5 - 4
|KTM
MXGP
MXGP of France - MX2October 10, 2021
|Rider
|Motos
|Bike
|1
|Tom Vialle
|France
|1 - 1
|KTM
|2
|Mattia Guadagnini
|Italy
|2 - 3
|KTM
|3
|Maxime Renaux
|France
|4 - 2
|Yamaha
|4
|Jed Beaton
|Australia
|3 - 6
|Husqvarna
|5
|Jago Geerts
|Belgium
|5 - 4
|Yamaha
Standings
MXGP
|Position
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Jeffrey Herlings
|460
|2
|Romain Febvre
|454
|3
|Tim Gajser
|450
|4
|Jorge Prado
|398
|5
|Antonio Cairoli
|387
MXGP
|Position
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Maxime Renaux
|488
|2
|Jago Geerts
|397
|3
|Mattia Guadagnini
|393
|4
|Tom Vialle
|372
|5
|Jed Beaton
|359
Main image: Kawasaki/Ray Archer