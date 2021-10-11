Results Archive
Watch: MXGP of France Full Video Highlights

October 11, 2021 1:05pm | by:

Relive the best moments from the 12th round of the 2021 FIM Motocross World Championship at the MXGP of France.

Check out full results and points standings below.

MXGP of France Overall Results

MXGP

MXGP of France - MXGP

October 10, 2021
Lacapelle-Marival
Occitanie France
Rider Motos Bike
1Jeffrey Herlings Jeffrey Herlings Netherlands Netherlands2 - 1 KTM
2Romain Febvre Romain Febvre France France1 - 2 Kawasaki
3Tim Gajser Tim Gajser Slovenia Slovenia6 - 3 Honda
4Jeremy Seewer Jeremy Seewer Switzerland Switzerland3 - 6 Yamaha
5Antonio Cairoli Antonio Cairoli Italy Italy5 - 4 KTM
Full Results
MXGP

MXGP of France - MX2

October 10, 2021
Lacapelle-Marival
Occitanie France
Rider Motos Bike
1Tom Vialle Tom Vialle France France1 - 1 KTM
2Mattia Guadagnini Mattia Guadagnini Italy Italy2 - 3 KTM
3Maxime Renaux Maxime Renaux France France4 - 2 Yamaha
4Jed Beaton Jed Beaton Australia Australia3 - 6 Husqvarna
5Jago Geerts Jago Geerts Belgium Belgium5 - 4 Yamaha
Full Results

Standings

MXGP

MXGP Standings - 2021

PositionRiderPoints
1Jeffrey Herlings Netherlands460
2Romain Febvre France454
3Tim Gajser Slovenia450
4Jorge Prado Spain398
5Antonio Cairoli Italy387
Full Standings
MXGP

MX2 Standings - 2021

PositionRiderPoints
1Maxime Renaux France488
2Jago Geerts Belgium397
3Mattia Guadagnini Italy393
4Tom Vialle France372
5Jed Beaton Australia359
Full Standings

