Zach Osborne Expected to Return to Racing in 2022

If Osborne is able to make a full return, he will be joined with a fresh face under the semi as Malcolm Stewart agreed to join the Rockstar Energy Husqvarna team on a two-year deal in early September. He may also be joined by long-time teammate Dean Wilson, but Wilson’s deal is currently up, and it’s not known at this time if Husqvarna will be bringing him back.

As for Osborne, his 2021 season as a whole was a rough one on the heels of his monumental 450 Class title in 2020. A practice crash at the opening round at supercross put him on the back foot immediately and he was only able to pull in one podium finish from the eight starts he made in supercross. But if he is able to get back to full strength like we saw in 2020, Osborne certainly factors as a big player in the front-runners for 2022.

"I’m just super grateful to have the opportunity to make a comeback and be able to race my last year like I always wanted to," said Osborne. "This year was dismal especially after the success of 2020 so to have a chance for redemption is nice. My best work has always been done at some of my lower points of my career and I believe I still have a lot to offer as racer so I’m beyond excited to see what 2022 has in store and go out in style!"