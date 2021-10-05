Results Archive
GNCC
Burr Oak
Articles
Overall Results
  1. Steward Baylor
  2. Ben Kelley
  3. Jordan Ashburn
Full Results
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Jonathan Girroir
  2. Craig Delong
  3. Michael Witkowski
Full Results
Motocross of Nations
Articles
Nations Results
  1. Italy
  2. Netherlands
  3. United Kingdom
Full Results
MXGP of
Germany
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Tim Gajser
  2. Jeffrey Herlings
  3. Romain Febvre
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Maxime Renaux
  2. Tom Vialle
  3. Rene Hofer
Full Results
Upcoming
GNCC
Buckwheat 100
Sat Oct 9
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
France
Sun Oct 10
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Spain
Sun Oct 17
Articles
Full Schedule

Zach Osborne Expected to Return to Racing in 2022

October 5, 2021 12:55pm | by:
For months, speculation around Zach Osborne’s future remained in jeopardy. The Rockstar Energy Husqvarna rider still had a year left on his deal with the team, but a back injury was raising many questions about whether Osborne would be able to go for 2022. The 2020 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship tried to race through the injury at the beginning of Pro Motocross back in May, but ultimately was left sidelined for the remainder of the year while he worked through the issues.

With retirement seeming like a real possibility, it was unclear when Osborne was set to make a decision. But now we know he will not be retiring and is instead sizing up a full-time return in 2022. According to our Steve Matthes, Osborne’s back issue, which is an ongoing problem Zach has been dealing with for some time, has progressed better than initially expected and opened up the opportunity for a comeback.

If Osborne is able to make a full return, he will be joined with a fresh face under the semi as Malcolm Stewart agreed to join the Rockstar Energy Husqvarna team on a two-year deal in early September. He may also be joined by long-time teammate Dean Wilson, but Wilson’s deal is currently up, and it’s not known at this time if Husqvarna will be bringing him back.

As for Osborne, his 2021 season as a whole was a rough one on the heels of his monumental 450 Class title in 2020. A practice crash at the opening round at supercross put him on the back foot immediately and he was only able to pull in one podium finish from the eight starts he made in supercross. But if he is able to get back to full strength like we saw in 2020, Osborne certainly factors as a big player in the front-runners for 2022.

"I’m just super grateful to have the opportunity to make a comeback and be able to race my last year like I always wanted to," said Osborne. "This year was dismal especially after the success of 2020 so to have a chance for redemption is nice. My best work has always been done at some of my lower points of my career and I believe I still have a lot to offer as racer so I’m beyond excited to see what 2022 has in store and go out in style!"

Zach Osborne
Zach Osborne Align Media
