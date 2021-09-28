Main Image courtesy of Lewis Phillips

The 2021 Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations has wrapped up and on this special Tuesday PulpMX Show, presented by Motosport.com, Fly Racing, and DeCal Works, we’ll dive into this race, what it meant, what happened, and more. Host Steve Matthes will welcome in co-hosts Kris Keefer and Jamie "Darkside" Guida to help break it all down, talk about off-season signings, and more.

Tyler Medaglia was there representing Canada for the ninth time at this event and although he didn’t have the race he wanted to, he’s still coming on to talk about it all. We’ll talk to our sometime co-host T-Dags about the weather, the track, the event in general, and more.

Lewis Phillips from MX Vice will call in to tell us about the race from his perspective, the surprises and disappointments, thoughts on the penalty that affected the outcome, and more.

Team USA’s BMX Olympian Connor Fields will come in-studio to talk about what he’s been up to, his next step in life, that crash at the Olympics, and more.

We'll also draw the lucky raffle ticket for the 2022 Yamaha YZ125, where all of the proceeds will be donated to the Racers 4 Waverly relief. Tickets are available until 7 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT September 28.

Purchase your ticket before it's too late!

Got a question for the show? Tweet @pulpmxshow and our guys Tits or Tallon will do their best to get it answered on the Motosport.com Tweet at Tits segment.

We’ll also do the Race Tech Rant and our hosts will be under the gun with the EKS Brand goggles Tear Off segment.

What you’ll want to do is log-in to Pulpmxshow.com at 5 p.m. PDT/8 p.m. EDT and we’ll be streaming live and hosting a chat room. As usual, you can call in at any time during the show to talk to the guest or the hosts at 702-586-PULP (7857).

You can listen live on your smartphone with the Tune In App by searching PulpMX Show and listen live on the PulpMX App as well.

You can listen to the show the next day on Stitcher.com as well as the PulpMX App on your smartphone or iTunes for download. It will also be available the next day on Pulpmxshow.com.

Those who ride dirt bikes, motorcycles, ATVs and UTVs know MotoSport is the best place for OEM and aftermarket parts, riding gear and accessories. MotoSport.com’s dedicated team of gearheads have the knowledge and expertise to help get your ride working at peak performance and have you looking good too. Whether you race on the track, ride on the trails or commute on the street make your next ride, your best ride only at MotoSport.com.

The PulpMX Show is also presented by Fly Racing. FLY Racing has redefined expectations in safety and performance with the Formula helmet. Tested on the most advanced equipment in the world, the Formula helmet’s overall performance is best in class in both high velocity crashes as well as rotational and low speed impacts. Featuring RHEON technology, Conehead EPS, and a 12K carbon shell, the Formula’s Advanced Impact System (AIS) introduced a new approach to both protection and weight reduction.

From the RHEON equipped Formula to the redesigned EVO-DST gear down to our all new FR5 boots, FLY Racing has the head-to-toe option for any riding need. Visit FLYRacing.com to see the entire line-up.

For over 30 years, DeCal Works has led the industry in quality and customer service by offering the best custom motocross graphics, plastics, seat covers, and Rider I.D. products.

DeCal Works is officially licensed with Honda, Yamaha, Kawasaki, Suzuki, KTM, Husqvarna, and GasGas.

DeCal Works is a proud sponsor of Red Bull KTM Factory Racing and the Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Off-Road team.

Visit www.decalmx.com and use promo code PULPMX to receive 20% of your custom graphics.

The PulpMX show is also brought to you by X-Brand Goggles, Race Tech Suspension, Vertex Pistons, Vortex Racing, Firepower, FMF Racing, GET Data, Atlas Neck Braces, Maxima Oils, Michelin StarCross 5, Works Connection, DUBYA Wheels, Pro Filter, Ride Engineering, OGIO, MotorcycleIndustryjobs.com, Works Chassis Lab, Scosche, Art of Sport, ORW and Guts Racing.