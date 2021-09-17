Racerhead #38

Now we head into an off-season that really began way back in May when it was announced that Eli Tomac and Monster Energy Kawasaki were parting ways, and now officially includes Malcolm Stewart signing with Rockstar Husqvarna and Red Bull KTM’s veteran Marvin Musquin going SX-only in ’22. Jeremy Martin is returning to Monster Energy/Star Racing Yamaha, Justin Bogle is parting ways with the Rocky Mountain ATV/MC / WPS/ KTM team after three years, Guy B. calling it a career at Vital MX, followed by Michael Lindsey calling it quits with his FXR Chaparral Honda and returning to Vital MX as content manager (and congrats to both Steve and Michael on this news), plus the very likely upcoming official announcements that Tomac is joining Star Racing Yamaha and Aaron Plessinger is signing with Red Bull KTM… We probably missed a few there but you get the point, the off-season and the real season never really end, they just blend together!

Back home in Morgantown, West Virginia, we’re taking the off-season quite seriously—we’re all going out to High Point Raceway this weekend for the annual Big Dave’s Vet Homecoming Weekend, which features a PAMX race, vintage motocross, an off-road mini-GNCC, an old bike and gear show, pit bikes, Stacyc racing, karaoke, the works. I was out there all day with MX Sports’ Tim Cotter and Derek Garcia and Racer X Brand Manager Ryan McCleod and more working on the track and getting things ready for what should be a very fun weekend at the track… Which they really all are, right?

But let me close this intro on a sad note. A very good man named Tom Hudson passed away in Texas in an accident on the farm of his daughter Jackie and her husband Andrew Short. Known by many as “Subway Tom” because he owned franchises of the restaurant chain, Tom was a lifelong motocross enthusiast. He helped his daughter Jackie in her WMX career, and then followed Andrew’s career after they met. He was helping raise his grandkids and just enjoying ranch life down there in Texas when this tragic accident happened earlier this week. Godspeed, Tom Hudson, it was a pleasure to know you and call you a friend.

Tour of Italy (Jason Weigandt)

As soon as I walked in the door after a red eye flight back from Hangtown, I was repacked my bags and grabbed my wife so we could head back to the airport. We were going to Rome, Italy for a KTM event. The event was supposed to be secret but everyone knew it was a retirement announcement for Tony Cairoli. Rumors persisted, though. Couldn’t they just announce Tony’s retirement at a race? Were they planning a big shindig in Rome to announce something huge? Maybe a brand switch, or maybe coming to the U.S. in 2022? Marvin Musquin’s new 2022 deal is for supercross only, maybe Tony would slot into a spot next summer?

Well, turns out this big event really was just for Tony to announce his retirement. It’s a major sign of respect from KTM to host a gala event in Rome, away from the race track, on a rooftop restaurant just next to the famous Spanish steps. Tony will continue riding, including testing for KTM and, yes, he wants to do some motocross nationals in the U.S. next year. It’s not the full-time 12-round title assault many hoped for, but it will be very fun to see how he does if he shows up in America next year.

We weren’t in Rome to look forward, though, we were there to look back at Tony’s amazing run with 93 GP wins and nine FIM World Motocross Championships. He and his De Carli racing team switched to KTM for 2010, and the brand-new 350 SX-F, and started winning immediately. It proved the new generation of bikes, with fuel injection and (finally) a rear suspension linkage, were capable. KTM’s Motorsports boss Pit Beirer believes Roger De Coster doesn’t even consider coming to KTM if Cairoli doesn’t start dominating the GPs on orange bikes, first.

The relationship between Cairoli and KTM has been long and fruitful, but now the team has another generation of racers with Jeffrey Herlings in his prime and Jorge Prado entering his. From what I could surmise, it’s getting crowded running three A-list contenders, and there were rumors that Prado could go looking for a new home. They can’t let that kind of talent get away, so he becomes the focus. Maybe Tony could have moved to a different brand within the KTM group, but that wouldn’t make sense after all the success he’s had with the De Carli team, which will remain a KTM squad with Prado.

Beirer, the boss, feels this is a nice way to go out—with Tony still very competitive and even in contention for a tenth World Championship. In a way, this looks like Musquin’s deal for ’22. KTM’s real war horses now will be Cooper Webb and the incoming Aaron Plessinger. KTM will bring Marvin back for supercross, but eventually it will be the Plessinger and Webb show, just like it will be Herlings and Prado in MXGP. Riders like Cairoli and Marvin could find a way to stick around and few more years and collect some paychecks, but I think KTM would rather them go into retirement wearing orange.

So that’s the racing stuff. I learned much more than that. I got to meet Tony and his wife Jill, who are all class. Prado was there, too, and he’s hilarious, honest and high energy.

Our dinner table featured prominent MXGP journalists Adam Wheeler, Lewis Phillips and Ray Archer. Red Bull KTM Team Manger Dirk Grubel decided to sit at our table, as well. We bench raced for hours, perhaps the most enlightening conversation I’ve had all year, cramming so many MXGP stories, characters and personalities into one evening. When you consider the ties that bind racing together—Dylan Ferrandis, the Lawrence brothers, Ken Roczen, Max Anstie, and American riders like Webb, Musquin and Justin Barcia trying different set ups from KTM’s GP teams—there’s no shortage of things to talk about. It was fascinating. Really, my only regret is not being able to stay another few days to attend this weekend’s GP in Sardenga, but I’m already booked for a gig this weekend covering MotoAmerica road racing in Barber, Alabama.

I left the event with a few new pieces of knowledge. First, Cairoli will be defined as much for his class and character as his racing success. Second, KTM is into a second decade of major racing success, and it’s a challenge to make sure the pioneers are honored properly. Why not just announce Cairoli’s retirement at a GP this weekend? Because that wouldn’t be classy enough. We’ve seen things get a little rough in the endings for Kailub Russell trying motocross this year, or with Ryan Dungey’s foray into ownership (briefly) with a Honda team. (Ryan’s back on a KTM now.) KTM wants Tony’s racing exit to be nothing but good. Third, I learned how cool the characters in the GP scene really are. The fourth and most obvious piece is how amazing Rome is as a city. We Americans might think of America as the world’s hub, but when you realize the scale, power and scope that the Roman Empire once commanded, you realize we’re all just tiny pieces of a much larger story. Maybe I’ll write a little more about that next week. For now, I’m off to another race, as is Tony Cairoli. Ciao!