Welcome to Save of the Day presented by Mips where we will be highlighting close calls, salvage rides, or comeback performances from each week of the 2021 Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship.

At the Hangtown Motocross Classic, the pressure was cranked up for the 250 Class championship fight as Jett Lawrence made several mistakes and watched his championship lead dissipate. Justin Cooper could only do so much by going 1-1 on the day and he was on his way to the first step of that in the first moto when he nearly tossed it all away. Cooper almost laid the Yamaha down coming to the white flag and narrowly missed collecting himself into some banners along the side of the track.

*Video courtesy of NBC Sports.

