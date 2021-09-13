In the first moto, you were kind of slowly creeping up on Justin for a long time, and then I think 20 minutes in you made a big mistake at the bottom of the hill before the rollers. That seemed like it maybe took it out of you. Did you think you had it in you towards the end there to maybe catch him and actually pass him for the lead?

To be honest with you, we were coming in with the plan, because I didn’t do anything all week, Doc G [Rey Gubernick] called me Monday and he saw how bad I was last weekend. He was like, “Look, I think if you want to race this weekend, we plan on going out and trying to win one moto, and then kind of reevaluate everything.” That second moto, I didn’t even know if I was going to have anything left. That’s kind of where I was at in the mindset where I was going to go as hard as I could for as long as I could, and then I think it was right around twenty minutes I made another push. Like you said, I made a mistake. I bit my tongue pretty bad at the bottom. Then I was like, if we’re going to try to fight for an overall podium, we need to kind of save myself a little bit. I was definitely hurting, but that was more just kind of saving myself for the second moto. I saw Hunter was coming there at the end, so I kind of had to pick my heart rate back up, which didn’t end up too well! [Laughs]

Your team has been kind of decimated by sickness and injuries. I’m just wondering if that has played a role in your decision to continue to race through your illness? If you had a full squad, do you think you would have raced through it?

Man, I’m paid to race. If I can race, I’m going to be out there. That’s just kind of how I look at it. Me going out and giving all, I have for one moto, and if I can land on the box, that’s getting more for my sponsors than me not showing up on the weekends or me rolling around in eighth place. So, I don’t regret it. I would do the same if we had a full lineup. I presented the team with negative tests, so I’m not just going to miss a race for being sick. Indy I was completely by myself all day even just in case I did have it. But I’m a racer, so if I can race, I’ll be there.

We believe that you probably would have been on the des Nations team if the team would have been announced, but they’re not going to race. What is your reaction first of all to not being able to go? You had said earlier you would have liked to have done it. Then also with the sickness, did that complicate things a little bit?

Yeah. They had the three guys picked and we had a big meeting about it right before Pala. I’m born and raised American, and I would love to represent my country. So, if I got the call, 100 percent I was in. Yes, let’s do it. I thought the sickness would be gone by now and the other two guys that were on the team were also struggling with their own deals, and then when the restrictions came up, there was just no way we were going to be at our best or it’s going to be safe or for it to make sense for us to go. I would want my family to be part of that and I just straight up said, if we test positive and we’re stuck in a hotel room for twelve days or whatever it is, that’s just not fair for any of us. For the team, the day that we announced we weren’t going, the next day all of the hotels, all of our bikes, everything had to be sent out. Even the paddock, the restrictions over there weren’t even for sure until the following week. It was a full-on deal. None of us thought it was a good idea. I hope I have a shot to do it again next year. Like I said, I’d love to represent the country.