Results Archive
Canadian MX
Gopher Dunes 1
Articles
Motocross
Ironman
Articles
450 Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Dylan Ferrandis
  3. Cooper Webb
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Jo Shimoda
  3. Justin Cooper
Full Results
Canadian MX
Gopher Dunes 2
Articles
Canadian MX
Sarnia
Articles
Canadian MX
Sarnia 2
Articles
Motocross
Fox Raceway 2
Articles
450 Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Dylan Ferrandis
  3. Cooper Webb
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Michael Mosiman
  3. Justin Cooper
Full Results
MXGP of
Turkey
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Jeffrey Herlings
  2. Jorge Prado
  3. Tim Gajser
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Maxime Renaux
  3. Jed Beaton
Full Results
MXGP of
Afyon
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Jeffrey Herlings
  2. Tim Gajser
  3. Antonio Cairoli
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Maxime Renaux
  3. Mattia Guadagnini
Full Results
Live Now
Motocross
Hangtown
Articles
450 Combined Qualifying
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Ken Roczen
  3. Eli Tomac
Full Results
250 Combined Qualifying
  1. Justin Cooper
  2. Jett Lawrence
  3. Hunter Lawrence
Full Results
Live Now
GNCC
The Mountaineer
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Sardegna
Sun Sep 19
Articles
Upcoming
GNCC
Burr Oak
Sat Sep 25
Articles
Upcoming
Motocross of Nations
Sun Sep 26
Articles
Full Schedule

Weege Show: Tomac and Kranz Last Ride

September 11, 2021 10:25am | by:

Jason Weigandt previews the final round of Lucas Oil Pro Motocross from Hangtown, with a special interview with Eli Tomac and his mechanic Brian Kranz, who will end their 11-season run together tomorrow. According to our stats, the duo is second all-time in rider/mechanic wins in AMA motocross and supercross. They could score another one tomorrow, as Hangtown has been very, very good to Tomac.

The Weege show presented by Honda and the Talon Sport Side-by-Side. With 1000cc of power and long travel suspension and seating for up to four, it's fun for the whole family. See how life is better side by side with a Honda.

Read Now
November 2021 Issue Now Available
Get Racer X on your iPhone
Check out all the exclusive content this month on any device!
Read Now
The November 2021 Digital Issue Availalbe Now