Results Archive
Canadian MX
Gopher Dunes 2
Articles
Canadian MX
Sarnia
Articles
Canadian MX
Sarnia 2
Articles
Motocross
Fox Raceway 2
Articles
450 Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Dylan Ferrandis
  3. Cooper Webb
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Michael Mosiman
  3. Justin Cooper
Full Results
MXGP of
Turkey
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Jeffrey Herlings
  2. Jorge Prado
  3. Tim Gajser
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Maxime Renaux
  3. Jed Beaton
Full Results
MXGP of
Afyon
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Jeffrey Herlings
  2. Tim Gajser
  3. Antonio Cairoli
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Maxime Renaux
  3. Mattia Guadagnini
Full Results
Motocross
Hangtown
Articles
450 Results
  1. Dylan Ferrandis
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Cooper Webb
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Justin Cooper
  2. Jo Shimoda
  3. R.J. Hampshire
Full Results
Live Now
GNCC
The Mountaineer
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Sardegna
Sun Sep 19
Articles
Upcoming
GNCC
Burr Oak
Sat Sep 25
Articles
Upcoming
Motocross of Nations
Sun Sep 26
Articles
Full Schedule
Race Day Feed: Qualifying 2 Recap from Hangtown

Race Day Feed Qualifying 2 Recap from Hangtown

September 11, 2021 2:55pm
by:

Welcome to the Race Day Feed, coming to you from the Carson City Motorsports Hangtown National in Northern California, for the 12th and final round of the 2021 Lucas Oil AMA Pro Championship. From practice reports to the blow-by-blow from today's program, you’ll find it all right here on the Racer X Race Day Feed. Updates are posted in after each session, so be sure to scroll down for the latest info. For even more updates be sure to follow us on Twitter, @Racerxonline.

SECOND QUALIFYING SESSIONS

The times were slower in the second qualifying session, which means as far as overall qualifying goes, the second qualifier doesn’t mean a whole lot. That doesn’t mean there isn’t anything to talk about, however. The second sessions begin with practice starts, followed by an actual gate drop, and it was none other than Eli Tomac who shot out of the gate and took off like a fugitive running from a pack of police cruisers. He didn’t let up for several laps, either. Christian Craig stuck on him at first, but ended up going down hard when he swapped in a set of whoops. Fortunately, he was able to get up and rejoin the session.

Eli Tomac
Eli Tomac Align Media

Ken Roczen started the second qualifier off slowly—his first lap was over three minutes—and spent time cruising and looking around, possibly for some different lines, but when he finally decided to put in a hot lap he looked pretty fast. But just as he was crossing the finish line it appeared as though Dylan Ferrandis inadvertently slowed Roczen a tad. It was so close to the finish line it’s hard to tell whether or not it had an effect on Roczen’s time. In any case, it ended up being the only fast lap he’d complete in this session. And speaking of Ferrandis, he waited a few laps to lay down a scorcher too, but when he did it looked like he’d been blasted out of a cannon. The Monster Energy/Star Yamaha Racing rider looked fantastic, and his time reflected just how fast he was going when he crossed the line with a 2:12.994, which was the fastest lap of the second 450 qualifier. In fact, it was nearly a second faster than Roczen’s 2:13.794! Apparently wrapping up the title last week hasn’t hampered Ferrandis’ motivation to go fast here at Hangtown!

Cooper Webb was fourth-fastest with a 2:15.137, but his 2:12.384 from the first session held strong and was good enough to make him the fastest 450 qualifier of the day.

Motocross

Hangtown - 450 Combined Qualifying

Live Now
Hangtown Motocross Classic
Rancho Cordova, CA United States
RiderTimeIntervalBest Lap Hometown Bike
1Cooper Webb 13:02.9672:12.384 Newport, NC United States KTM 450 SX-F
2Ken Roczen 14:11.2622:12.552 Mattstedt Germany Honda CRF450R
3Eli Tomac 14:09.4432:12.914 Cortez, CO United States Kawasaki KX450
4Dylan Ferrandis 16:04.3692:12.994 Avignon France Yamaha YZ450F
5Christian Craig
14:13.6062:13.808 Temecula, CA United States Yamaha YZ450F
Full Results

In 250 action it was RJ Hampshire who led the charge, setting the fastest lap of the second qualifier on his fourth lap (2:17.395), but Justin Cooper, who said in an interview afterward he had trouble keeping it on two wheels at first, wasn’t far off with a 2:17.753. At one point Cooper dipped in behind the Lawrence brothers, but nothing came of it. Hunter slowed up after putting in a hot lap and Cooper and Jett never ended up crossing paths. Jett closed this one out third-fastest with a 2:18.335, but just like in the 450 ranks, the first qualifier was faster and Cooper’s 2:13.418 from the first session made you the day’s fastest 250 qualifier.

Local hero Michael Mosiman, who had some sketchy moments in the first qualifier, had another close one when he swapped pretty hard in a high-speed section. He managed to save it but still ended up blowing off the track. He also appeared to have some mechanical issues with his machine, and at one point his team had the seat off. He ended up sixth-fastest in this one, roughly two seconds off Hampshire’s pace.

It’s going to be interesting to see how the track races this afternoon. So far it’s nowhere near how rutted it can get here, and it’s looking like we’re going to have a fast, hard-packed racing surface when the gates start dropping.

Motocross

Hangtown - 250 Combined Qualifying

Live Now
Hangtown Motocross Classic
Rancho Cordova, CA United States
RiderTimeIntervalBest Lap Hometown Bike
1Justin Cooper 14:27.7132:13.418 Cold Spring Harbor, NY United States Yamaha YZ250F
2Jett Lawrence 14:35.3622:13.722 Landsborough Australia Honda CRF250R
3Hunter Lawrence 14:43.0112:14.860 Landsborough Australia Honda CRF250R
4Austin Forkner 13:01.6162:15.644 Richards, MO United States Kawasaki KX250F
5Max Vohland 14:20.6572:15.671 Sacramento, CA United States KTM 250 SX-F
Full Results
Read Now
November 2021 Issue Now Available
Get Racer X on your iPhone
Check out all the exclusive content this month on any device!
Read Now
The November 2021 Digital Issue Availalbe Now