MXGP Schedule Changes Announced
MONACO (Principality of Monaco)—Infront Moto Racing would like to inform of the changes that have been applied to the 2021 FIM Motocross World Championship calendar.
There have been unavoidable updates to the 2021 FIM Motocross World Championship due to the ongoing COVID-19 restrictions, but Infront Moto Racing together with the FIM, the FIM Europe and all the organisers have been working hard to maintain a full racing calendar for one of the most competitive seasons of MXGP.
As a results, the MXGP of Portugal that was originally scheduled to take place on the 23-24 of October and the overseas races, MXGP of Argentina, MXGP of Asia and MXGP of Bali will no longer take place this year, but they will all be postponed to 2022 and instead will be substituted by a triple-header in Pietramurata with the MXGP of Trentino (23-24 October), MXGP of Pietramurata (26-27 October) and MXGP of Garda (30-31 October) and two events in Mantova for the MXGP of Lombardia (6-7 November) and MXGP of Città di Mantova (9-10 November).
Following the success of last year’s triple GP in Trentino, there is no doubt that this season the trio of races will once again deliver some incredible racing as we draw this exciting season to a close while MXGP will return to Lombardia following the eagerly anticipated Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations to crown the Motocross World and European.
In addition, Infront Moto Racing regrets to inform that this year’s FIM-Europe Motocross of European Nations will not go ahead as originally planned and will be postponed to 2022 at a venue to be announced soon.
The 2021 edition of the MXoEN was due to take place in Riola Sardo, Italy, later this season, though the tough decision was made to push back the event by a year. Infront Moto Racing and FIM Europe look forward to a fantastic edition of the Motocross of European Nations in 2022. More info on the venue that will host the 2022 event will be shared soon.
IMR would like to thank you all for your understanding in this difficult situation as the aim is to present the most complete FIM Motocross World Championship season of racing with some incredible action of MXGP and MX2 stars who continue their battle for the title.
2021 MXGP Schedule
- MXGPMXGP of Russia Sunday, June 13
- MXGPMXGP of Great Britain EMX125, EMX250 Races
Sunday, June 27
- MXGPMXGP of Italy EMX125, EMX Open Races
Sunday, July 4
- MXGPMXGP of The Netherlands EMX250, EMX Open Races
Sunday, July 18
- MXGPMXGP of Czech Republic WMX, EMX Open, EMX2t Races
Sunday, July 25
- MXGPMXGP of Flanders (Belgium) WMX, EMX250, EMX2t Races
Sunday, August 1
- MXGPMXGP of Latvia EMX250, EMX Open Races
Sunday, August 8
- MXGPMXGP of Turkey WMX, EMX Open, EMX2t Races
Sunday, September 5
- MXGPMXGP of Afyon EMX250, EMX125 Races
Wednesday, September 8
- MXGPMXGP of Sardegna (Italy) EMX65, EMX85 Races
Sunday, September 197:00 AM
- MXGPMXGP of Germany EMX250, EMX125 Races
Sunday, October 36:00 AM
- MXGPMXGP of France EMX250, EMX125 Races
Sunday, October 106:00 AM
- MXGPMXGP of Spain WMX, EMX125 Races
Sunday, October 176:00 AM
- MXGPMXGP of Trentino (Italy) WMX, EMX125 Races
Sunday, October 246:00 AM
- MXGPMXGP of Pietramurata (Italy) EMX250, EMX125 Races
Wednesday, October 276:00 AM
- MXGPMXGP of Garda (Italy) EMX125, EMX250 Races
Sunday, October 316:00 AM
- MXGPMXGP of Lombardia (Italy) EMX2t, EMX250 Races
Sunday, November 76:55 AM
- MXGPMXGP of Città di Mantova (Italy) EMX125, EMX250 Races
Wednesday, November 106:00 AM