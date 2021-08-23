Monster Energy Kawasaki’s Eli Tomac has been tantalizingly close to his first overall win this year on a number of occasions. He’s racked up three moto wins and several more podium finishes but has been just short of that overall win. Now, with another podium result going 4-3 at the Budds Creek National for third overall, time is running out for Tomac to stamp a victory as a bookend to his time with Kawasaki. After his day at Budds Creek, Tomac spoke with the media via Zoom about that elusive first overall win of the year and what he expects from the final three rounds of 2021.

Eli, another podium result for you. You were up there with all four. It was the four of you guys in both motos. That second moto you were really right there, kind of knocking on the door of both Ken [Roczen] and Dylan [Ferrandis] there. Talk about your day. You’re getting closer and closer it seems like to that win that everybody is maybe waiting for you to get. Just talk about how the day was for you and how you’re feeling about continuing to rest and potentially getting to that point where you can get on the top step of the box here before the season is over.

Eli Tomac: Today I had a little bit of everything. I had a couple good starts, and then moto one was disappointing because I was there on the start and then just ended up getting passed. I got a little tight and kind of was just riding around in fourth that whole time. So, that was disappointing. I knew I’d feel better for moto two, which I did. I rode better. Dylan and Kenny were in front of me. We were all going pretty close to the same speed. We were all kind of bunched up at one point and were there, but nothing really happened for my situation. Happy with riding in moto two. It was okay. Just still looking for that win.

Obviously, an overall podium on the day but you’re still searching for that win. Are you having fun? Is it frustrating on a day like today? You’re trying it, you’re giving it your all. You’re gelling with the track. You’ve got the speed but you’re not able to get it done. Is that kind of frustrating for you, or are you having fun battling with these guys?

It was good to be at the front of the race. That’s for sure. Frustrated from moto one but was happy with the riding in moto two. So, that was it. I’m scratching my head on how I haven’t gotten an overall yet, but I had good second motos beforehand and would always just underperform in moto one. We’re close, but still getting beat. That’s it.