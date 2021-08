Our own Align Media is at the 2021 Monster Energy AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship at Loretta Lynn Ranch for the 40th annual event this week to capture all the action, from creek play to the motos to the podium interviews and everything in between.

Simon Cudby, Rich Shepherd, Mike Emery, and Cole Beach all contribute here at Racer X and have created Align Media, a collective media group. Make sure to check out all their best photos from race day and follow them on Instagram @align.with.us.

Here are some of their best photos from Saturday at the Ranch.