Listen: Main Event Moto Podcast Ep. #203 – Washougal National Recap
Daniel Blair's Main Event MotoPodcast is part of the Racer X Podcast Network.
Daniel Blair, "Tool Man" Dan Colvin, and Producer Joe talk about round seven of the 2021 Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship in Washougal, Washington, and answer listener questions.
Hang out with them as Daniel focuses on the headlines in the sport and sometimes goes off the rails.
