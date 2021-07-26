Results Archive
Motocross
Spring Creek
450 Results
  1. Justin Barcia
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Dylan Ferrandis
250 Results
  1. Jeremy Martin
  2. Michael Mosiman
  3. Justin Cooper
MXGP of
The Netherlands
MXGP Results
  1. Tim Gajser
  2. Antonio Cairoli
  3. Romain Febvre
MX2 Results
  1. Jago Geerts
  2. Jed Beaton
  3. Kay De Wolf
Canadian MX
Sand Del Lee
Motocross
Washougal
450 Results
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Dylan Ferrandis
250 Results
  1. Jeremy Martin
  2. R.J. Hampshire
  3. Justin Cooper
MXGP of
Czech Republic
MXGP Results
  1. Jorge Prado
  2. Antonio Cairoli
  3. Jeremy Seewer
MX2 Results
  1. Mattia Guadagnini
  2. Maxime Renaux
  3. Thibault Benistant
Australian MX
Wodonga
GNCC
Loretta Lynn's - eMTB Only
Sat Jul 31
MXGP of
Flanders
Sun Aug 1
Canadian MX
Deschambault
Sun Aug 1
Amateur
Loretta Lynn's
Mon Aug 2
Canadian MX
Deschambault 2
Mon Aug 2
MXGP of
Latvia
Sun Aug 8
Australian MX
Queensland Moto Park
Sun Aug 8
Save of the Day: Washougal

July 26, 2021 3:25pm

Welcome to Save of the Day presented by Mips where we will be highlighting close calls, salvage rides, or comeback performances from each week of the 2021 Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship.

At the Washougal National, Jett Lawrence nearly ended his final run in qualifying with a big one after a little mistake caused his right hand to fall off the handlebars in the middle of the Washougal whoop section. Lawrence was quick to get his hand back to the bars, but the close call was moments away from going way worse.

*Video courtesy of NBC Sports.

ABOUT MIPS

Backed by more than 20 years of research and development, Mips® and its innovative Safety System is engineered to provide helmet-based safety and protection for riders of all skill levels. As a global leader in this field, the Mips® system is available for a wide range of applications - from motocross and cycling to skiing and construction. The Mips® system is designed to help protect many of the elite motocross racers and athletes around the world and is found in many of the top motorcycle helmets on the market today. Look for the yellow dot and head over to mipsprotection.com for more information.

