With the help of Twisted Tea, Jason Weigandt, Brandon Hartranft, and Max Anstie break down the Washougal National, round seven of the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship. Anstie and Hartranft both break down their days at the races and what they like or don't like about Washougal. Plus, Kellen Brauer chats with a couple of riders in the paddock, including Aaron Plessinger, Chase Sexton, Eli Tomac, and Pierce Brown to hear from their respective days. Then the team wraps up some the main storylines from the Washougal National before heading into a two-week break.

