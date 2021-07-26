Results Archive
Motocross
Spring Creek
450 Results
  1. Justin Barcia
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Dylan Ferrandis
250 Results
  1. Jeremy Martin
  2. Michael Mosiman
  3. Justin Cooper
MXGP of
The Netherlands
MXGP Results
  1. Tim Gajser
  2. Antonio Cairoli
  3. Romain Febvre
MX2 Results
  1. Jago Geerts
  2. Jed Beaton
  3. Kay De Wolf
Canadian MX
Sand Del Lee
Motocross
Washougal
450 Results
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Dylan Ferrandis
250 Results
  1. Jeremy Martin
  2. R.J. Hampshire
  3. Justin Cooper
MXGP of
Czech Republic
MXGP Results
  1. Jorge Prado
  2. Antonio Cairoli
  3. Jeremy Seewer
MX2 Results
  1. Mattia Guadagnini
  2. Maxime Renaux
  3. Thibault Benistant
Australian MX
Wodonga
Upcoming
GNCC
Loretta Lynn's - eMTB Only
Sat Jul 31
Upcoming
MXGP of
Flanders
Sun Aug 1
Upcoming
Canadian MX
Deschambault
Sun Aug 1
Upcoming
Amateur
Loretta Lynn's
Mon Aug 2
Upcoming
Canadian MX
Deschambault 2
Mon Aug 2
Upcoming
MXGP of
Latvia
Sun Aug 8
Upcoming
Australian MX
Queensland Moto Park
Sun Aug 8
Best Post-Race Show Ever: Washougal Recap

July 26, 2021 3:00pm | by: , &

With the help of Twisted Tea, Jason Weigandt, Brandon Hartranft, and Max Anstie break down the Washougal National, round seven of the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship. Anstie and Hartranft both break down their days at the races and what they like or don't like about Washougal. Plus, Kellen Brauer chats with a couple of riders in the paddock, including Aaron Plessinger, Chase Sexton, Eli Tomac, and Pierce Brown to hear from their respective days. Then the team wraps up some the main storylines from the Washougal National before heading into a two-week break.

ABOUT TWISTED TEA

Twisted Tea was founded on the belief that a hard iced tea should actually taste like real iced tea. Smooth and refreshing, Twisted Tea is real brewed tea with a 5 percent kick of alcohol. Ask for it wherever you buy beer!

Visit www.twistedtea.com.

*Must be 21 or older to purchase.

