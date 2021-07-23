The seventh round of the 12-round 2021 Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship will take place on Saturday, July 24, at Washougal MX Park in Washougal, Washington.

Action kicks off with live qualifying coverage beginning at 1 p.m. EDT/10 a.m. PDT on Peacock Premium. With the Summer Olympics in Tokyo kicking off this weekend, MavTV will carry exclusive live coverage of all four points-paying motos this weekend. Both MavTV will air the first 250 moto starting at 4 p.m. EDT/1 p.m. PDT, followed by the first 450 Class moto at 5 p.m. EDT/2 p.m. PDT (Peacock Premium will stream all motos as well at the same times). The second 250 Class moto will start at 6 p.m. EDT/3 p.m. PDT, followed by the 450 Class moto at 7 p.m. EDT/4 p.m. PDT (again both on MavTV and Peacock Premium).

NBC Sports Network will carry delayed coverage of the second motos on August 8 starting with the second 250 Class moto at 12 p.m. EDT/9 a.m. PDT, followed by the second 450 Class moto at 1 p.m. EDT/10 a.m. PDT.

The fifth round of the FIM Motocross World Championship will also take place this weekend for the MXGP of The Czech Republic as the paddock heads to Loket, Czech Republic.

TV | ONLINE SCHEDULE

Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship