Justin, take us through those laps in the first moto there. It was getting pretty full-on with Ferrandis towards the end. Then you get off the motorcycle and you look fresh and ready to go again. I don’t understand that. How are you feeling after the last laps of the moto?

It’s funny. I was super lucky to be able to ride my own race, get the holeshot. It sounds weird to say, but I rode really in my comfort zone, 80, 85 percent in the first moto. Then when Dylan really got on me, I obviously had to wick it up. I think the team told me I did my fastest lap the last lap of the moto. I saved some energy because I knew the second moto would be pretty gnarly. So, everything has been going good for me. I can’t complain. Working hard. Training has been good. I feel strong. Just keep her going.

You were clearly sending it a little bit there in moto one. You had plenty of moments that we got to see on the broadcast. Sliding off the top of Mount Martin there. It looked pretty wild. Then you had an insane scrub the last lap after you bobbled in the corner with Dylan right behind you. Do those moments faze you?

It’s funny. I’m good with it. The team always asks me, like, “Hey, that was gnarly.” I’m like, “What are you talking about? I don't remember.” It’s funny. Somehow I’m okay with it, which is a good thing I suppose because I like to keep her on the edge a little bit. I can’t wait to re-watch the race and see some good clips.

Today, you guys were the first race out on the track instead of the 250s. It was going to be a bit different. Do you find that different how the track formed up? It wasn’t as rough. It was a little bit smoother.

I think the first moto was definitely a bit smoother. The track was a little bit awkward today, not big ruts and stuff, so you definitely had to be on your toes. But the second moto, it was rough. The downhill was pretty gnarly. The sand rollers were brutal. It was definitely different, but I do think the second moto was rough. It would have been maybe a little rougher if we were after the 250s. But all in all, I enjoyed the track. It was a good racetrack. Plenty of places to pass. Kenny railed forever on the outside of that thing. I wish I would have saw that. He went by me at probably 30 miles per hour or faster, it seemed like. He went by like a rocket ship so I was like, going to have to watch that line. Pretty much took it the whole rest of the race.