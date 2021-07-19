Results Archive
450 Results
  1. Dylan Ferrandis
  2. Ken Roczen
  3. Justin Barcia
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Hunter Lawrence
  2. Jo Shimoda
  3. Justin Cooper
Full Results
450 Results
  1. Justin Barcia
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Dylan Ferrandis
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Jeremy Martin
  2. Michael Mosiman
  3. Justin Cooper
Full Results
Wake-Up Call

July 19, 2021 6:30am

Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship

Round 6 (of 12) — Spring Creek MX Park — Millville, Minnesota

250 Class

Motocross

Spring Creek - 250

July 17, 2021
Spring Creek MX Park
Millville, MN United States
Rider Hometown Motos Bike
1Jeremy Martin
Jeremy Martin		 Millville, MN United States United States1 - 1 Yamaha YZ250F
2Michael Mosiman Michael Mosiman Sebastopol, CA United States United States3 - 2 GasGas MC 250F
3Justin Cooper Justin Cooper Cold Spring Harbor, NY United States United States2 - 3 Yamaha YZ250F
4Jett Lawrence Jett Lawrence Landsborough Australia Australia4 - 6 Honda CRF250R
5Hunter Lawrence Hunter Lawrence Landsborough Australia Australia5 - 5 Honda CRF250R
6Colt Nichols Colt Nichols Muskogee, OK United States United States7 - 7 Yamaha YZ250F
7Jo Shimoda Jo Shimoda Suzuka Japan Japan8 - 9 Kawasaki KX250F
8Austin Forkner Austin Forkner Richards, MO United States United States17 - 4 Kawasaki KX250F
9Carson Mumford Carson Mumford Simi Valley, CA United States United States14 - 8 Honda CRF250R
10Jalek Swoll Jalek Swoll Belleview, FL United States United States12 - 10 Husqvarna FC 250
Full Results

450 Class

Motocross

Spring Creek - 450

July 17, 2021
Spring Creek MX Park
Millville, MN United States
Rider Hometown Motos Bike
1Justin Barcia Justin Barcia Monroe, NY United States United States1 - 2 GasGas MC 450F
2Eli Tomac Eli Tomac Cortez, CO United States United States3 - 4 Kawasaki KX450
3Dylan Ferrandis Dylan Ferrandis Avignon France France2 - 5 Yamaha YZ450F
4Chase Sexton Chase Sexton La Moille, IL United States United States7 - 3 Honda CRF450R
5Christian Craig Christian Craig Temecula, CA United States United States4 - 6 Yamaha YZ450F
6Aaron Plessinger Aaron Plessinger Hamilton, OH United States United States5 - 9 Yamaha YZ450F
7Marvin Musquin Marvin Musquin La Reole France France8 - 8 KTM 450 SX-F
8Ken Roczen Ken Roczen Mattstedt Germany GermanyDNS - 1 Honda CRF450R
9Joey Savatgy Joey Savatgy Thomasville, GA United States United States11 - 7 KTM 450 SX-F
10Dean Wilson
Dean Wilson		 Scotland United Kingdom United Kingdom10 - 10 Husqvarna FC 450
Full Results

Championship Standings

250 Class

Motocross

250 Standings - 2021

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Justin Cooper Cold Spring Harbor, NY United States243
2Jett Lawrence Landsborough Australia237
3Hunter Lawrence Landsborough Australia210
4Jeremy Martin
Millville, MN United States175
5R.J. Hampshire Hudson, FL United States163
6Jo Shimoda Suzuka Japan162
7Colt Nichols Muskogee, OK United States159
8Jalek Swoll Belleview, FL United States148
9Garrett Marchbanks Coalville, UT United States124
10Michael Mosiman Sebastopol, CA United States122
Full Standings

450 Class

Motocross

450 Standings - 2021

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Dylan Ferrandis Avignon France262
2Ken Roczen Mattstedt Germany230
3Justin Barcia Monroe, NY United States207
4Eli Tomac Cortez, CO United States205
5Chase Sexton La Moille, IL United States193
6Aaron Plessinger Hamilton, OH United States191
7Christian Craig Temecula, CA United States156
8Cooper Webb Newport, NC United States148
9Adam Cianciarulo Port Orange, FL United States147
10Marvin Musquin La Reole France141
Full Standings

triple crown series (canada) 

Round 5 (of 8) — Sand Del Lee MX Park — Ottawa, Ontario

250 Pro Overall

450 Pro Overall

Championship Standings

250 Pro Standings

450 Pro Standings

FIM Motocross World Championship (mxgp)

Round 4 (of 19) — Oss — Oss, The Netherlands

MXGP

MXGP

MXGP of The Netherlands - MXGP

July 18, 2021
Oss
Oss Netherlands
Rider Motos Bike
1Tim Gajser Tim Gajser Slovenia Slovenia3 - 2 Honda
2Antonio Cairoli Antonio Cairoli Italy Italy8 - 1 KTM
3Romain Febvre Romain Febvre France France4 - 4 Kawasaki
4Jorge Prado Jorge Prado Spain Spain6 - 3 KTM
5Ben Watson Ben Watson United Kingdom United Kingdom9 - 6 Yamaha
6Jeremy Seewer Jeremy Seewer Switzerland Switzerland5 - 10 Yamaha
7Brian Bogers Brian Bogers Netherlands Netherlands12 - 5 GasGas
8Calvin Vlaanderen Calvin Vlaanderen South Africa South Africa10 - 7 Yamaha
9Jeffrey Herlings Jeffrey Herlings Netherlands Netherlands1 - DNS KTM
10Arminas Jasikonis Arminas Jasikonis Lithuania Lithuania11 - 8 Husqvarna
Full Results

MX2

MXGP

MXGP of The Netherlands - MX2

July 18, 2021
Oss
Oss Netherlands
Rider Motos Bike
1Jago Geerts Jago Geerts Belgium Belgium1 - 1 Yamaha
2Jed Beaton Jed Beaton Australia Australia2 - 3 Husqvarna
3Kay De Wolf Kay De Wolf Netherlands Netherlands5 - 2 Husqvarna
4Maxime Renaux Maxime Renaux France France9 - 4 Yamaha
5Rene Hofer Rene Hofer Austria Austria4 - 10 KTM
6Isak Gifting Isak Gifting Sweden Sweden7 - 8 GasGas
7Ruben Fernandez Ruben Fernandez Spain Spain10 - 7 Honda
8Mikkel Haarup Mikkel Haarup Denmark Denmark8 - 9 Kawasaki
9Wilson Todd Wilson Todd Australia Australia6 - 12 Kawasaki
10Mattia Guadagnini Mattia Guadagnini Italy Italy14 - 5 KTM
Full Results

EMX250

MXGP

MXGP of The Netherlands - EMX250

July 18, 2021
Oss
Oss Netherlands
Rider Motos Bike
1Rick Elzinga Rick Elzinga Netherlands Netherlands2 - 1 KTM
2Nicholas Lapucci Nicholas Lapucci Italy Italy1 - 3 Fantic
3Liam Everts Liam Everts Belgium Belgium5 - 2 KTM
4Andrea Bonacorsi Andrea Bonacorsi Italy Italy4 - 4 Yamaha
5Kevin Horgmo Kevin Horgmo Norway Norway3 - 5 GasGas
6Dave Kooiker Dave Kooiker Netherlands Netherlands6 - 6 Yamaha
7Yago Martinez Yago Martinez Spain Spain8 - 8 KTM
8Rasmus Hakansson Rasmus Hakansson Sweden Sweden11 - 9 Husqvarna
9Cornelius Toendel Cornelius Toendel Norway Norway7 - 16 Yamaha
10Kjell Verbruggen Kjell Verbruggen Netherlands Netherlands14 - 10 KTM
Full Results

Championship Standings

MXGP

MXGP

MXGP Standings - 2021

PositionRiderPoints
1Tim Gajser Slovenia166
2Jeffrey Herlings Netherlands143
3Antonio Cairoli Italy143
4Romain Febvre France143
5Jorge Prado Spain132
6Jeremy Seewer Switzerland113
7Glenn Coldenhoff Netherlands104
8Pauls Jonass Latvia104
9Alessandro Lupino Italy83
10Ben Watson United Kingdom71
Full Standings

MX2

MXGP

MX2 Standings - 2021

PositionRiderPoints
1Maxime Renaux France141
2Mattia Guadagnini Italy136
3Ruben Fernandez Spain133
4Mathys Boisrame France124
5Roan Van De Moosdijk Netherlands119
6Jago Geerts Belgium117
7Jed Beaton Australia109
8Rene Hofer Austria108
9Thibault Benistant France103
10Kay De Wolf Netherlands87
Full Standings

EMX250

MXGP

EMX250 Standings - 2021

PositionRiderPoints
1Nicholas Lapucci Italy95
2Kevin Horgmo Norway78
3Andrea Bonacorsi Italy62
4Liam Everts Belgium58
5Rick Elzinga Netherlands57
6Cornelius Toendel Norway57
7Yago Martinez Spain55
8Hakon Fredriksen Norway39
9Emil Weckman Finland34
10Dave Kooiker Netherlands30
Full Standings

Other Championship Standings

GRAND NATIONAL CROSS COUNTRY SERIES

Through Round 9 (of 13)

Championship Standings

Overall

GNCC

Overall Standings - 2021

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Ben Kelley Harwinton, CT United States212
2Steward Baylor Belton, SC United States203
3Jordan Ashburn Cookeville, TN United States158
4Grant Baylor Belton, SC United States156
5Josh Strang Inverell Australia153
6Josh Toth Winstead, CT United States128
7Ricky Russell Duvall, WA United States120
8Jonathan Girroir Southwick, MA United States113
9Craig Delong Morgantown, PA United States95
10Layne Michael Fairmont, WV United States71
Full Standings

XC2

GNCC

XC2 Pro Standings - 2021

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Jonathan Girroir Southwick, MA United States232
2Craig Delong Morgantown, PA United States198
3Cody J Barnes Sterling, IL United States146
4Lyndon Snodgrass Australia135
5Ruy Barbosa Chile132
6Liam Draper Auckland New Zealand131
7Michael Witkowski North Liberty, IN United States127
8Evan Smith Jefferson, GA United States120
9Thorn Devlin Tamaqua, PA United States110
10Benjamin Nelko Aliquippa, PA United States99
Full Standings

XC3

GNCC

XC3 Pro-Am Standings - 2021

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Jonathan Johnson Landrum, SC United States250
2Chase A Colville West Sunbury, PA United States203
3Ben Parsons Orlando, FL United States193
4Jake Froman Lynnville, IN United States142
5Noah Clark Ozark, MO United States136
6Zack Hayes Sumter, SC United States122
7Michael J Pillar Dover, OH United States120
8Jason Lipscomb Parkersburg, WV United States115
9Max Fernandez Ottsville, PA United States114
10Eli Childers Hickory, NC United States84
Full Standings

WXC

GNCC

WXC Standings - 2021

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Becca N Sheets Circleville, OH United States236
2Rachael Archer New Zealand234
3Tayla Jones Yass Australia175
4Korie Steede Beloit, OH United States134
5Rachel Gutish Terre Haute, IN United States131
6Shelby A Turner Barons, AB Canada128
7Prestin Raines Travelers Rest, SC United States118
8Jocelyn Barnes Equinunk, PA United States100
9Taylor Taylor Lawrenceburg, KY United States95
10Marina Cancro Huntington, NY United States93
Full Standings

PROGRESSIVE AMERICAN FLAT TRACK

Through Round 7 (of 17)

Championship Standings

AFT SuperTwins

AFT Singles

AFT Production Twins

Australian ProMX

Through Round 3 (of 8)

Championship Standings

THOR MX1

Pirelli MX2

Maxxis MX3

KENDA AMA NATIONAL ENDURO

Through Round 4 (of 9) 

Pro Overall Standings

U.S. SPRINT ENDURO

Through round 4 (of 9)

Pro Overall Standings

Pro2 Overall Standings

2021 Champions

RiderChampionship/RaceClass
Cooper WebbMonster Energy Supercross450SX
Justin CooperMonster Energy Supercross250SX West Region
Colt NicholsMonster Energy Supercross250SX East Region
TDBLucas Oil Pro Motocross450 Class
TDBLucas Oil Pro Motocross250 Class
TDBFIM Motocross World ChampionshipMXGP
TDBFIM Motocross World ChampionshipMX2
TDBFIM Motocross World ChampionshipEMX250
TDBFIM Motocross World ChampionshipWMX
View ResultsRicky Carmichael Amateur Daytona Supercross (RCSX) ResultsNA
View ResultsDaytona Vintage Supercross ResultsNA
TDBLoretta Lynn'sHorizon Award
NALoretta Lynn's ResultsNA
NAMini O's ResultsNA
TDBGNCCXC1
TDBGNCCXC2
TDBGNCCXC3
TDBGNCCWXC
Kyle PetersAMA Kicker Arenacross SeriesPro National Champion
Michael HicksHoosier Arenacross Series250 Pro
Michael HicksHoosier Arenacross Series450 Pro
TDBFMF Indoor MX Championship450 Pro
TDBFMF Indoor MX Championship250 Pro
TDBCanadian Triple Crown (Motocross)450
TDBCanadianTriple Crown (Motocross)250
TDBCanadian Triple Crown (Supercross)450
TDBCanadian Triple Crown (Supercross)250
TDBCanadian Triple Crown (Combined)450
TBDCanadian Triple Crown (Combined)250
TDBKing of DortmundSX1
TDBADAC SX Masters (Germany) SX1
TDBADAC MX Masters (Germany)MX Masters
Romain FebvreItalian Motocross ChampionshipMX1
TDBBritish Motocross ChampionshipMX1
TDBBritish Motocross ChampionshipMX2
TDBNew Zealand Motocross ChampionshipMX1
TDBNew Zealand Motocross ChampionshipMX2
Kevin BenavidesDakar RallyBike
TDBEnduroCrossPro
TDBFull Gas Sprint EnduroPro
TDBFull Gas Sprint EnduroPro 2
TDBKenda AMA National Enduro SeriesPro1
TDBKenda AMA National Enduro SeriesPro2
TDBWORCSPro MC
TDBFIM Hard Enduro World ChampionshipPrestige Class
TDBX Games AspenSnow Bike Cross
TDBNitro World GamesQuarterPipe
TDBNitro World GamesBest Trick
TDBAmerican Flat TrackAFT SuperTwins
TDBAmerican Flat TrackAFT Singles
TDBAmerican Flat TrackAFT Production Twins

