Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship
Round 6 (of 12) — Spring Creek MX Park — Millville, Minnesota
250 Class
Motocross
Spring Creek - 250July 17, 2021
|Rider
|Hometown
|Motos
|Bike
|1
|
Jeremy Martin
|Millville, MN United States
|1 - 1
|Yamaha YZ250F
|2
|Michael Mosiman
|Sebastopol, CA United States
|3 - 2
|GasGas MC 250F
|3
|Justin Cooper
|Cold Spring Harbor, NY United States
|2 - 3
|Yamaha YZ250F
|4
|Jett Lawrence
|Landsborough Australia
|4 - 6
|Honda CRF250R
|5
|Hunter Lawrence
|Landsborough Australia
|5 - 5
|Honda CRF250R
|6
|Colt Nichols
|Muskogee, OK United States
|7 - 7
|Yamaha YZ250F
|7
|Jo Shimoda
|Suzuka Japan
|8 - 9
|Kawasaki KX250F
|8
|Austin Forkner
|Richards, MO United States
|17 - 4
|Kawasaki KX250F
|9
|Carson Mumford
|Simi Valley, CA United States
|14 - 8
|Honda CRF250R
|10
|Jalek Swoll
|Belleview, FL United States
|12 - 10
|Husqvarna FC 250
450 Class
Motocross
Spring Creek - 450July 17, 2021
|Rider
|Hometown
|Motos
|Bike
|1
|Justin Barcia
|Monroe, NY United States
|1 - 2
|GasGas MC 450F
|2
|Eli Tomac
|Cortez, CO United States
|3 - 4
|Kawasaki KX450
|3
|Dylan Ferrandis
|Avignon France
|2 - 5
|Yamaha YZ450F
|4
|Chase Sexton
|La Moille, IL United States
|7 - 3
|Honda CRF450R
|5
|Christian Craig
|Temecula, CA United States
|4 - 6
|Yamaha YZ450F
|6
|Aaron Plessinger
|Hamilton, OH United States
|5 - 9
|Yamaha YZ450F
|7
|Marvin Musquin
|La Reole France
|8 - 8
|KTM 450 SX-F
|8
|Ken Roczen
|Mattstedt Germany
|DNS - 1
|Honda CRF450R
|9
|Joey Savatgy
|Thomasville, GA United States
|11 - 7
|KTM 450 SX-F
|10
|
Dean Wilson
|Scotland United Kingdom
|10 - 10
|Husqvarna FC 450
Championship Standings
250 Class
Motocross
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Justin Cooper
|Cold Spring Harbor, NY
|243
|2
|Jett Lawrence
|Landsborough
|237
|3
|Hunter Lawrence
|Landsborough
|210
|4
|
Jeremy Martin
|Millville, MN
|175
|5
|R.J. Hampshire
|Hudson, FL
|163
|6
|Jo Shimoda
|Suzuka
|162
|7
|Colt Nichols
|Muskogee, OK
|159
|8
|Jalek Swoll
|Belleview, FL
|148
|9
|Garrett Marchbanks
|Coalville, UT
|124
|10
|Michael Mosiman
|Sebastopol, CA
|122
450 Class
Motocross
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Dylan Ferrandis
|Avignon
|262
|2
|Ken Roczen
|Mattstedt
|230
|3
|Justin Barcia
|Monroe, NY
|207
|4
|Eli Tomac
|Cortez, CO
|205
|5
|Chase Sexton
|La Moille, IL
|193
|6
|Aaron Plessinger
|Hamilton, OH
|191
|7
|Christian Craig
|Temecula, CA
|156
|8
|Cooper Webb
|Newport, NC
|148
|9
|Adam Cianciarulo
|Port Orange, FL
|147
|10
|Marvin Musquin
|La Reole
|141
triple crown series (canada)
Round 5 (of 8) — Sand Del Lee MX Park — Ottawa, Ontario
250 Pro Overall
450 Pro Overall
Championship Standings
250 Pro Standings
450 Pro Standings
FIM Motocross World Championship (mxgp)
Round 4 (of 19) — Oss — Oss, The Netherlands
MXGP
MXGP
MXGP of The Netherlands - MXGPJuly 18, 2021
|Rider
|Motos
|Bike
|1
|Tim Gajser
|Slovenia
|3 - 2
|Honda
|2
|Antonio Cairoli
|Italy
|8 - 1
|KTM
|3
|Romain Febvre
|France
|4 - 4
|Kawasaki
|4
|Jorge Prado
|Spain
|6 - 3
|KTM
|5
|Ben Watson
|United Kingdom
|9 - 6
|Yamaha
|6
|Jeremy Seewer
|Switzerland
|5 - 10
|Yamaha
|7
|Brian Bogers
|Netherlands
|12 - 5
|GasGas
|8
|Calvin Vlaanderen
|South Africa
|10 - 7
|Yamaha
|9
|Jeffrey Herlings
|Netherlands
|1 - DNS
|KTM
|10
|Arminas Jasikonis
|Lithuania
|11 - 8
|Husqvarna
MX2
MXGP
MXGP of The Netherlands - MX2July 18, 2021
|Rider
|Motos
|Bike
|1
|Jago Geerts
|Belgium
|1 - 1
|Yamaha
|2
|Jed Beaton
|Australia
|2 - 3
|Husqvarna
|3
|Kay De Wolf
|Netherlands
|5 - 2
|Husqvarna
|4
|Maxime Renaux
|France
|9 - 4
|Yamaha
|5
|Rene Hofer
|Austria
|4 - 10
|KTM
|6
|Isak Gifting
|Sweden
|7 - 8
|GasGas
|7
|Ruben Fernandez
|Spain
|10 - 7
|Honda
|8
|Mikkel Haarup
|Denmark
|8 - 9
|Kawasaki
|9
|Wilson Todd
|Australia
|6 - 12
|Kawasaki
|10
|Mattia Guadagnini
|Italy
|14 - 5
|KTM
EMX250
MXGP
MXGP of The Netherlands - EMX250July 18, 2021
|Rider
|Motos
|Bike
|1
|Rick Elzinga
|Netherlands
|2 - 1
|KTM
|2
|Nicholas Lapucci
|Italy
|1 - 3
|Fantic
|3
|Liam Everts
|Belgium
|5 - 2
|KTM
|4
|Andrea Bonacorsi
|Italy
|4 - 4
|Yamaha
|5
|Kevin Horgmo
|Norway
|3 - 5
|GasGas
|6
|Dave Kooiker
|Netherlands
|6 - 6
|Yamaha
|7
|Yago Martinez
|Spain
|8 - 8
|KTM
|8
|Rasmus Hakansson
|Sweden
|11 - 9
|Husqvarna
|9
|Cornelius Toendel
|Norway
|7 - 16
|Yamaha
|10
|Kjell Verbruggen
|Netherlands
|14 - 10
|KTM
Championship Standings
MXGP
MXGP
|Position
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Tim Gajser
|166
|2
|Jeffrey Herlings
|143
|3
|Antonio Cairoli
|143
|4
|Romain Febvre
|143
|5
|Jorge Prado
|132
|6
|Jeremy Seewer
|113
|7
|Glenn Coldenhoff
|104
|8
|Pauls Jonass
|104
|9
|Alessandro Lupino
|83
|10
|Ben Watson
|71
MX2
MXGP
|Position
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Maxime Renaux
|141
|2
|Mattia Guadagnini
|136
|3
|Ruben Fernandez
|133
|4
|Mathys Boisrame
|124
|5
|Roan Van De Moosdijk
|119
|6
|Jago Geerts
|117
|7
|Jed Beaton
|109
|8
|Rene Hofer
|108
|9
|Thibault Benistant
|103
|10
|Kay De Wolf
|87
EMX250
MXGP
|Position
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Nicholas Lapucci
|95
|2
|Kevin Horgmo
|78
|3
|Andrea Bonacorsi
|62
|4
|Liam Everts
|58
|5
|Rick Elzinga
|57
|6
|Cornelius Toendel
|57
|7
|Yago Martinez
|55
|8
|Hakon Fredriksen
|39
|9
|Emil Weckman
|34
|10
|Dave Kooiker
|30
Other Championship Standings
GRAND NATIONAL CROSS COUNTRY SERIES
Through Round 9 (of 13)
Championship Standings
Overall
GNCC
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Ben Kelley
|Harwinton, CT
|212
|2
|Steward Baylor
|Belton, SC
|203
|3
|Jordan Ashburn
|Cookeville, TN
|158
|4
|Grant Baylor
|Belton, SC
|156
|5
|Josh Strang
|Inverell
|153
|6
|Josh Toth
|Winstead, CT
|128
|7
|Ricky Russell
|Duvall, WA
|120
|8
|Jonathan Girroir
|Southwick, MA
|113
|9
|Craig Delong
|Morgantown, PA
|95
|10
|Layne Michael
|Fairmont, WV
|71
XC2
GNCC
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Jonathan Girroir
|Southwick, MA
|232
|2
|Craig Delong
|Morgantown, PA
|198
|3
|Cody J Barnes
|Sterling, IL
|146
|4
|Lyndon Snodgrass
|135
|5
|Ruy Barbosa
|132
|6
|Liam Draper
|Auckland
|131
|7
|Michael Witkowski
|North Liberty, IN
|127
|8
|Evan Smith
|Jefferson, GA
|120
|9
|Thorn Devlin
|Tamaqua, PA
|110
|10
|Benjamin Nelko
|Aliquippa, PA
|99
XC3
GNCC
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Jonathan Johnson
|Landrum, SC
|250
|2
|Chase A Colville
|West Sunbury, PA
|203
|3
|Ben Parsons
|Orlando, FL
|193
|4
|Jake Froman
|Lynnville, IN
|142
|5
|Noah Clark
|Ozark, MO
|136
|6
|Zack Hayes
|Sumter, SC
|122
|7
|Michael J Pillar
|Dover, OH
|120
|8
|Jason Lipscomb
|Parkersburg, WV
|115
|9
|Max Fernandez
|Ottsville, PA
|114
|10
|Eli Childers
|Hickory, NC
|84
WXC
GNCC
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Becca N Sheets
|Circleville, OH
|236
|2
|Rachael Archer
|234
|3
|Tayla Jones
|Yass
|175
|4
|Korie Steede
|Beloit, OH
|134
|5
|Rachel Gutish
|Terre Haute, IN
|131
|6
|Shelby A Turner
|Barons, AB
|128
|7
|Prestin Raines
|Travelers Rest, SC
|118
|8
|Jocelyn Barnes
|Equinunk, PA
|100
|9
|Taylor Taylor
|Lawrenceburg, KY
|95
|10
|Marina Cancro
|Huntington, NY
|93
PROGRESSIVE AMERICAN FLAT TRACK
Through Round 7 (of 17)
Championship Standings
AFT SuperTwins
AFT Singles
AFT Production Twins
Australian ProMX
Through Round 3 (of 8)
Championship Standings
THOR MX1
Pirelli MX2
Maxxis MX3
KENDA AMA NATIONAL ENDURO
Through Round 4 (of 9)
Pro Overall Standings
U.S. SPRINT ENDURO
Through round 4 (of 9)
Pro Overall Standings
Pro2 Overall Standings
2021 Champions
|Rider
|Championship/Race
|Class
|Cooper Webb
|Monster Energy Supercross
|450SX
|Justin Cooper
|Monster Energy Supercross
|250SX West Region
|Colt Nichols
|Monster Energy Supercross
|250SX East Region
|TDB
|Lucas Oil Pro Motocross
|450 Class
|TDB
|Lucas Oil Pro Motocross
|250 Class
|TDB
|FIM Motocross World Championship
|MXGP
|TDB
|FIM Motocross World Championship
|MX2
|TDB
|FIM Motocross World Championship
|EMX250
|TDB
|FIM Motocross World Championship
|WMX
|View Results
|Ricky Carmichael Amateur Daytona Supercross (RCSX) Results
|NA
|View Results
|Daytona Vintage Supercross Results
|NA
|TDB
|Loretta Lynn's
|Horizon Award
|NA
|Loretta Lynn's Results
|NA
|NA
|Mini O's Results
|NA
|TDB
|GNCC
|XC1
|TDB
|GNCC
|XC2
|TDB
|GNCC
|XC3
|TDB
|GNCC
|WXC
|Kyle Peters
|AMA Kicker Arenacross Series
|Pro National Champion
|Michael Hicks
|Hoosier Arenacross Series
|250 Pro
|Michael Hicks
|Hoosier Arenacross Series
|450 Pro
|TDB
|FMF Indoor MX Championship
|450 Pro
|TDB
|FMF Indoor MX Championship
|250 Pro
|TDB
|Canadian Triple Crown (Motocross)
|450
|TDB
|CanadianTriple Crown (Motocross)
|250
|TDB
|Canadian Triple Crown (Supercross)
|450
|TDB
|Canadian Triple Crown (Supercross)
|250
|TDB
|Canadian Triple Crown (Combined)
|450
|TBD
|Canadian Triple Crown (Combined)
|250
|TDB
|King of Dortmund
|SX1
|TDB
|ADAC SX Masters (Germany)
|SX1
|TDB
|ADAC MX Masters (Germany)
|MX Masters
|Romain Febvre
|Italian Motocross Championship
|MX1
|TDB
|British Motocross Championship
|MX1
|TDB
|British Motocross Championship
|MX2
|TDB
|New Zealand Motocross Championship
|MX1
|TDB
|New Zealand Motocross Championship
|MX2
|Kevin Benavides
|Dakar Rally
|Bike
|TDB
|EnduroCross
|Pro
|TDB
|Full Gas Sprint Enduro
|Pro
|TDB
|Full Gas Sprint Enduro
|Pro 2
|TDB
|Kenda AMA National Enduro Series
|Pro1
|TDB
|Kenda AMA National Enduro Series
|Pro2
|TDB
|WORCS
|Pro MC
|TDB
|FIM Hard Enduro World Championship
|Prestige Class
|TDB
|X Games Aspen
|Snow Bike Cross
|TDB
|Nitro World Games
|QuarterPipe
|TDB
|Nitro World Games
|Best Trick
|TDB
|American Flat Track
|AFT SuperTwins
|TDB
|American Flat Track
|AFT Singles
|TDB
|American Flat Track
|AFT Production Twins