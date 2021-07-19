The Millville bump really worked in favor of Jeremy Martin this year, as he turned around a terrible season marked by injuries with 1-1 scores and his first win of the year. Jeremy's parents own the Spring Creek track, which hosted the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship's Circle K Spring Creek National.

How was Jeremy able to fight through the pain of a broken wrist and broken fingers to win? Can he carry this forward? What are his plans for next year? The Monster Energy/Star Racing Yamaha rider addressed some of this in the post-race press conference.

Jeremy, obviously this has been a trying year for you. It hasn’t gone the way you anticipated, but you’re showing everybody what you’re made of. A big 1-1 for you in front of your hometown crowd, on your home track, your third win at this track. Talk about your day. Talk about what it feels like to overcome as much as you have so far this season just to get back on top of the podium, and even full season. I know you think the championship hopes are maybe dashed, but maybe not. So, what are your thoughts about everything that you did today?

Today was really cool. It was really special. It’s been a terrible, terrible year for me obviously this year with getting hurt in supercross and then being in contention right away for the outdoors and then going down right away. I was like, my God. I feel like I kind of know what I’m doing when I’m out there, but it’s been a rough year. So, to get a 1-1 today at the hometown track was really, really good, obviously. I’m kind of supposed to win at home, right? So, that was nice. Hopefully we can carry some momentum into Washougal. Just really happy about today. Got good starts. Stoked.

Where were you physically coming into this round? What did you expect from yourself today when you lined up?

Honestly, if I would have gotten a moto win and just an overall podium spot today, I would have been stoked. Last week after Southwick, I rode on Tuesday and I did a 30-minute moto and I was pretty happy. I made it about 20 minutes in and then I kind of faded. I was kind of struggling. Obviously the hand was hurting me. I finished out the day. I rode a little bit on Thursday. Then I was just ready to go for the hometown race. I’m able to start riding a little bit more, which is really nice to find the edge and to get the groove. I’m also not trying to ride too much, because my wrist obviously does kind of bother me. The hand is definitely better, but still a little bit painful. I don't know. I’m just stoked. To get a 1-1 at the hometown deal is a really special deal.