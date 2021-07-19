For Barcia to back it up, get the overall win, and then for Michael Mosiman to have a career best day as well, it was quite the day for the GasGas squad! What impressed you from Mosiman (besides him catching and passing Cooper)?

This ride from Mosiman is overdue. He has been fast and has been near the front. The issue has been his inability to avoid costly mistakes. There have been a handful of motos where everything was setup nicely for a podium finish. When the opportunity is there, though, you have to execute. I wasn’t surprised by the speed or any other aspect, honestly. He just finally made good on the potential he’s been flexing.

Eli Tomac was able to turn around his first moto issues this week even after braking behind the big pileup in the first turn. What was Tomac doing differently than everyone else that allowed him to keep dropping 2:10’s lap after lap?

He’s Eli Tomac! I am much more surprised when he finishes 5-10th than I am when he cuts through the field. When he’s on, he’s more aggressive than every other rider on the track. He’s on the gas earlier in the corners and carries more speed through rough sections. Spring Creek is historically a good track for him, so I was more surprised with the second moto struggles than I was the first moto rally.

After that first moto, his ride in the second moto seemed kind of underwhelming. Did he exert too much in moto one, resulting in a lackluster moto two?

I guess, but that’s never really been an issue for him in the past. I am not sure why, but I have seen him look fatigued at times this season (Orlando comes to mind). Other times, though, he has been an absolute beast in the second moto (High Point, Red Bud, Southwick). I don’t know what to make of it but it’s something I have noticed in the last year or so. A couple of years ago, it didn’t seem to matter how much energy he expended at any point. He was so much stronger than everyone else and it showed.