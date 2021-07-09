Results Archive
GNCC
Snowshoe
Overall Results
  1. Ben Kelley
  2. Steward Baylor
  3. Jordan Ashburn
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Jonathan Girroir
  2. Benjamin Nelko
  3. Ryder Lafferty
MXGP of
Great Britain
MXGP Results
  1. Antonio Cairoli
  2. Tim Gajser
  3. Jeffrey Herlings
MX2 Results
  1. Maxime Renaux
  2. Mattia Guadagnini
  3. Ruben Fernandez
Australian MX
Maitland
Canadian MX
Walton 1
Motocross
RedBud
450 Results
  1. Dylan Ferrandis
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Aaron Plessinger
250 Results
  1. R.J. Hampshire
  2. Justin Cooper
  3. Jett Lawrence
MXGP of
Italy
MXGP Results
  1. Jeffrey Herlings
  2. Glenn Coldenhoff
  3. Antonio Cairoli
MX2 Results
  1. Mattia Guadagnini
  2. Maxime Renaux
  3. Jago Geerts
Canadian MX
Walton 2
Upcoming
Canadian MX
Gopher Dunes
Sat Jul 10
Upcoming
Motocross
Southwick
Sat Jul 10
Upcoming
Australian MX
Gillman
Sun Jul 11
Upcoming
Canadian MX
Gopher Dunes 2
Sun Jul 11
Upcoming
Motocross
Spring Creek
Sat Jul 17
Upcoming
MXGP of
The Netherlands
Sun Jul 18
Upcoming
Canadian MX
Sand Del Lee
Sun Jul 18
Weege Show: Southwick Preview

July 9, 2021

Jason Weigandt walks and talks around the pits and the track for the Twisted Tea Southwick National, chatting with a gang of local privateers, veteran Kyle Chisholm, Ken Roczen and Dean Wilson, track operator and New England legend Keith Johnson, and two-stroke rippa Luke Renzland. Will The Wick 338 change the way this title looks? Will the track survive the Friday rain? We'll see!

The Weege show preview is presented by Honda and the Talon Sport Side By Side, which features 20 inches of wheel travel, 1000cc of power and an exclusive dual-clutch transmission with paddle shifters. Life's better side by side!

