For this build, Dirt Bike TV hit up Mike Spurgin from Taco Moto Co. He’s a bit of a KTM wizard who's often out in the deep backcountry of Idaho or Baja, breaking, testing, and developing parts and products for his growing online store.

Photos: Spencer Owens

Test/Text: Kris Keefer

Build: Jay Clark and Mike Spurgin/tacomoto.co

Products & Services Used:

Taco Moto Co.

Custom CNC Fuel Tank Tap and Fuel Line Routing for Larger Fuel Tank and GET Kit, GET ECU Setup and Mapping with HP Racing, GET Injector Relocation System, RK Tech Head Install

www.tacomoto.co

Vertex Pistons

Pro Replica Piston Kit (ring, pin, clips)

www.vertexpistons.com

FMF Racing

Gnarly Pipe, Silencer

www.fmfracing.com

Bullet Proof designs

Full Wheelset (18” Rear and 21” Front), Rear Swingarm Guard, Linkage Guard, Rear Disc/Caliper Guard, Front Rotor, Rear Rotor, Radiator Guards, Rubber Strap Kit, TPS Guard on Throttle Body

www.bulletproofdesigns.com

Supersprox

Front 13T, Rear 50 Stealth Sprocket, Gold Enduro Race Chain G520-EXT-120

www.supersproxusa.com

UFO Plastic

Full Plastic Kit

www.ufoplasticusa.com



P3 Carbon

FMF Pipe Carbon Guard, Carbon Skid Plate

www.p3carbon.com

IMS

Coolant Catch Can, Larger Fuel Tank, Pre-Mix Oil Filler Relocation

www.imsproducts.com

DeCal Works

Semi-Custom Graphics kit, Preprinted Number Plate Backgrounds, Graphic Guards

www.decalmx.com

Works Connection

Factory II Stand, Steering Stem Nut, Rear Chain Adjuster Blocks

www.worksconnection.com

AK Technologies

Left Side Radiator Hose Guard/Powervalve 3D Printed

www.akramertech.ca

Dunlop

AT81 Front 90/100-21

AT81EX Rear 110/100-18

www.dunlopmotorcycletires.com

Uni Filter

Two-Stage Foam Air Filter

www.unifilter.com

Scar

Titanium Footpegs

www.scar-racingusa.com

TM DesignWorks

Rear Chain Guide, Chain Slider

www.tmdesignworks.com

Hinson Clutch Components

Clutch Outer Cover

www.hinsonracing.com

MotoSeat

Custom Cool Seat Cover

www.motoseat.com

Trail Tech

Radiator Fan

www.trailtech.net



ODI

MX V2 Lock On Grips, Handle Bars

odigrips.com

Race Tech

Suspension Re-Valve and Setup

www.racetech.com

Klotz Synthetic Lubricants

R-50 Two-Stroke Pre-Mix

www.klotzlube.com

Fasst Co

Rear Brake Return Spring

www.fasstco.com

Enduro Engineering

Wrap Around Hand Guards

www.enduroeng.com

Tusk

Sprocket Bolts, Rotor Bolts

www.tuskoffroad.com

Fire Power

Featherweight Lithium Battery

www.firepowerparts.com