Results Archive
GNCC
Snowshoe
Articles
Overall Results
  1. Ben Kelley
  2. Steward Baylor
  3. Jordan Ashburn
Full Results
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Jonathan Girroir
  2. Benjamin Nelko
  3. Ryder Lafferty
Full Results
MXGP of
Great Britain
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Antonio Cairoli
  2. Tim Gajser
  3. Jeffrey Herlings
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Maxime Renaux
  2. Mattia Guadagnini
  3. Ruben Fernandez
Full Results
Australian MX
Maitland
Articles
Canadian MX
Walton 1
Articles
Motocross
RedBud
Articles
450 Results
  1. Dylan Ferrandis
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Aaron Plessinger
Full Results
250 Results
  1. R.J. Hampshire
  2. Justin Cooper
  3. Jett Lawrence
Full Results
MXGP of
Italy
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Jeffrey Herlings
  2. Glenn Coldenhoff
  3. Antonio Cairoli
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Mattia Guadagnini
  2. Maxime Renaux
  3. Jago Geerts
Full Results
Canadian MX
Walton 2
Articles
Upcoming
Canadian MX
Gopher Dunes
Sat Jul 10
Articles
Upcoming
Motocross
Southwick
Sat Jul 10
Articles
Upcoming
Australian MX
Gillman
Sun Jul 11
Articles
Upcoming
Canadian MX
Gopher Dunes 2
Sun Jul 11
Articles
Upcoming
Motocross
Spring Creek
Sat Jul 17
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
The Netherlands
Sun Jul 18
Articles
Upcoming
Canadian MX
Sand Del Lee
Sun Jul 18
Articles
Full Schedule

Racer X Films: 2021 GasGas EC 300 Garage Build

July 8, 2021 2:00pm | by: , &

For this build, Dirt Bike TV hit up Mike Spurgin from Taco Moto Co. He’s a bit of a KTM wizard who's often out in the deep backcountry of Idaho or Baja, breaking, testing, and developing parts and products for his growing online store.

Photos: Spencer Owens

Test/Text: Kris Keefer

Build: Jay Clark and Mike Spurgin/tacomoto.co

Products & Services Used:

Taco Moto Co.

Custom CNC Fuel Tank Tap and Fuel Line Routing for Larger Fuel Tank and GET Kit, GET ECU Setup and Mapping with HP Racing, GET Injector Relocation System, RK Tech Head Install

www.tacomoto.co 

Vertex Pistons  

Pro Replica Piston Kit (ring, pin, clips)

www.vertexpistons.com

FMF Racing                                         

Gnarly Pipe, Silencer 

www.fmfracing.com

Bullet Proof designs                         

Full Wheelset (18” Rear and 21” Front), Rear Swingarm Guard, Linkage Guard, Rear Disc/Caliper Guard, Front Rotor, Rear Rotor, Radiator Guards, Rubber Strap Kit, TPS Guard on Throttle Body

www.bulletproofdesigns.com   

Supersprox                              

Front 13T, Rear 50 Stealth Sprocket, Gold Enduro Race Chain G520-EXT-120

www.supersproxusa.com

UFO Plastic                              

Full Plastic Kit

www.ufoplasticusa.com

P3 Carbon                                                        

FMF Pipe Carbon Guard, Carbon Skid Plate 

www.p3carbon.com

IMS    

Coolant Catch Can, Larger Fuel Tank, Pre-Mix Oil Filler Relocation 

www.imsproducts.com

DeCal Works    

Semi-Custom Graphics kit, Preprinted Number Plate Backgrounds, Graphic Guards

www.decalmx.com  

Works Connection                                        

Factory II Stand, Steering Stem Nut, Rear Chain Adjuster Blocks

www.worksconnection.com 

AK Technologies 

Left Side Radiator Hose Guard/Powervalve 3D Printed 

www.akramertech.ca

Dunlop                       

AT81 Front 90/100-21

AT81EX Rear 110/100-18

www.dunlopmotorcycletires.com      

Uni Filter

Two-Stage Foam Air Filter

www.unifilter.com                                   

Scar                                                    

Titanium Footpegs

www.scar-racingusa.com

TM DesignWorks 

Rear Chain Guide, Chain Slider 

www.tmdesignworks.com

Hinson Clutch Components               

Clutch Outer Cover

www.hinsonracing.com

MotoSeat     

Custom Cool Seat Cover

www.motoseat.com  

Trail Tech      

Radiator Fan

www.trailtech.net   

ODI 

MX V2 Lock On Grips, Handle Bars

odigrips.com 

Race Tech                                            

Suspension Re-Valve and Setup

www.racetech.com 

Klotz Synthetic Lubricants 

R-50 Two-Stroke Pre-Mix

www.klotzlube.com

Fasst Co 

Rear Brake Return Spring

www.fasstco.com

Enduro Engineering 

Wrap Around Hand Guards 

www.enduroeng.com

Tusk               

Sprocket Bolts, Rotor Bolts

www.tuskoffroad.com

Fire Power 

Featherweight Lithium Battery

www.firepowerparts.com

  • JAY_GASGAS_21CE8U6630 Spencer Owens
  • JAY_GASGAS_21CE8U6634 Spencer Owens
  • JAY_GASGAS_21CE8U6640 Spencer Owens
  • JAY_GASGAS_21CE8U6644 Spencer Owens
  • JAY_GASGAS_21CE8U6650 Spencer Owens
  • JAY_GASGAS_21CE8U6655 Spencer Owens
  • JAY_GASGAS_21CE8U6656 Spencer Owens
  • JAY_GASGAS_21CE8U6663 Spencer Owens
  • JAY_GASGAS_21CE8U6679 Spencer Owens
  • JAY_GASGAS_21CE8U6689 Spencer Owens
  • JAY_GASGAS_21CE8U6697 Spencer Owens
  • JAY_GASGAS_21CE8U6700 Spencer Owens
  • JAY_GASGAS_21CE8U6703 Spencer Owens

ABOUT DECAL WORKS

Founded in 1989 by Ron and Janeen Joynt, DeCal Works has been the industry leader in pre-printed decals and custom graphics for 30 years. With a passion for racing and innovation, DeCal Works has, since its early days, focused its attention on high-quality products with great customer service.

