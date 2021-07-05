The phone in my front pocket buzzed, and by instinct I immediately looked down at it. On its illuminated face a text message read:

Saturday, Jul 3. 9:41 AM. Absolutely! Since it is Independence Weekend and all, let’s talk about how cool it was for me to be lucky enough to represent my country on 2 occasions. -MC

The text I had cast my eyes upon had come from Jeremy McGrath and was in answer to a note I had sent him asking him if he’d be up for talking motocross and supercross over what would be the United States if America’s 245th birthday of nationhood. I did a little ad hoc research on both the 1993 and 1996 Motocross des Nations races (we are going to go with the traditional Motocross “DES” Nations name here as that was the first official name of the race which first started in 1947 at the Wassenaar circuit in Holland, also the name of the event when McGrath raced it) and phoned up my buddy Jeremy McGrath on, well, the Fourth of July. As I sort of anticipated, he was in an MXdN talking sort of mood.

“It’s weird how the world is today, and I think it needs a little camaraderie, you know?” offered McGrath when I hit my digital recorder and told him I had piles of photos, documents, photos, magazines and issues of Cycle News centering upon the two Motocross des Nations races he lined up for in both 1993 and 1996. “And with July Fourth and Independence Day this weekend, it kind of made me think of those two Motocross des Nations races together in particular. And for me, those two Motocross des Nations races had entirely different feels when it came to the racing part of it all. The camaraderie and the feeling and the pride that I was experiencing from representing our country for one weekend or for one day was pretty overwhelming. Man, those races just stick with me! They’ve always stuck with me for my whole life. I’ve had a lot of great races, and there have been a lot of memorable ones and a little less non-memorable ones, but those two Motocross des Nations races gave me the greatest feelings that I’ve ever had on a race day. Racing gives you a lot of emotions and a lot of feelings, right? You get a lot of confidence; you get a lot of pride. Those are the kinds of things that go with racing. Camaraderie us usually not one of them because you’re trying to beat the shit out of everybody else. Well, at the Motocross des Nations races, the guys that are your fiercest enemies all year long, you put all if that aside and represent your country and nothing else matters but getting the job done and being at your best and doing your best for your country. For me there is no greater feeling than being involved in something like that.”