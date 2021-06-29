Snowshoe, West Virginia—The Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Series presented by Specialized, an AMA National Championship, concluded its ninth round of racing at the Yamaha Racing Snowshoe GNCC in Snowshoe, West Virginia on Sunday, June 27.

FMF/TKM Factory Racing’s Benjamin Kelley would come through to earn his second win of the season and conquer Snowshoe Mountain. Kelley found himself running third throughout the first couple of laps, but he would make the pass for the lead on the fourth lap and hold that lead until the checkered flag flew. This time Kelley held his championship rival Steward Baylor off until the finish.

“I needed this win,” said Kelley on RacerTV.com. “I never had a big points lead all year, but Stu had a big points hole he was digging out of. I had some good races but I was struggling to finish the race strong. He [Baylor] was pulling me and outsmarting me every race. I kind of changed up my routine. Last race, I got out front and led the whole race, got passed last lap. I was like, 'Okay, that doesn’t work!' So today, I don’t want to say I cruised the whole race, but I wasn’t hanging it out to stay with those guys. At one point they were so far ahead of me, I was like 'What the hell!?' I felt like I was going pretty good. I pushed and I started to make up time. On this side of the track over here, I was just letting it hang on those car roads, wide open, barely making the corners, but I made up time, I had to go. Then those rocks, they were so hard, but I pushed. I really needed it.”