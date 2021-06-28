Clout, Webster, and Fox Win Respective Overalls in Maitland
Clout Takes THOR MX1 Red Plate And Round Win at Maitland
The THOR MX1 class saw a dominating performance and massive momentum swing in favour of CDR Yamaha Monster Energy's Luke Clout. Clout took out the class qualifying top spot, pole position in the AMX Superstores top 10 shootout and race wins in both the opening moto and part 1 of the THOR MX1 back to back moto's. Clout secured the overall win for the round and becomes the new Red Plate holder and Championship leader in THOR MX1.
In Moto 1 Luke Clout would take the 100% Goggles MX1 Holeshot and begin to break away from the field on his CDR Yamaha Monster Energy Yz450f. BBR Motorsports mounted Yamaha privateer Matt Moss would run in 2nd position early with Honda Racing Australia's Kirk Gibbs in 3rd. As Moss dropped back, Gibbs would move to 2nd with GasGas Australa's Arron Tanti in 3rd, as the freight train battle of Husqvarna Racing Team's Todd Waters, KTM Racing's Regan Duffy, CDR Yamaha Monster Energy's Hayden Mellross and Honda Racing's Brett Metcalfe raged throughout the middle part of the moto.
At the checkered flag, Tanti would be shuffled further back, as Luke Clout took the win from Kirk Gibbs in 2nd and Todd Waters in 3rd.
The second moto's of the day for THOR MX1 saw the return of the back to back moto format, with short and sharp races challenging the riders, teams and machinery to the limits on the hard, rough and technical Maitland circuit. Luke Clout would maintain a manageable margin over the rest of the field to win part 1 of back to back format, with Arron Tanti in 2nd, Kirk Gibbs 3rd and Regan Duffy 4th despite a mid race crash. Todd Waters would round out the top 5.
In part 2 of the back to back's Kirk Gibbs would secure the holeshot and track position early, as he and Luke Clout battled strategically for the lead ahead of Tanti in 3rd. At the chequered flag Kirk Gibbs took the win, just ahead of Clout in 2nd, Tanti 3rd, Maximus Purvis in 4th on the WBR Bulk Nutrients Yamaha and Hayden Mellross in 5th.
Webster Answers Challenges In Maitland To Win Pirelli MX2
The Pirelli MX2 class provided incredible on track action in Maitland for Round 4 on the Penrite ProMX Championship presented by AMX Superstores. With the first chink in the armour of red plate holder Kyle Webster aboard his Honda Racing Australia machine, a trio of contenders stepped up to try and make their mark on the round and the Championship.
In the opening moto Yamaube Yamaha's Jay Wilson rocketed out of the gate with the holeshot and would attempt to sprint away early. However Webster proved too strong for Wilson and made the move early as he proceeded to check out from his competition leading throughout the moto to a relatively easy victory. Yamalube Yamaha's Rhys Budd started in 3rd position and late in the moto would move to 2nd position, capitalising on Wilson's mistake. As the chequered flag waved it was Webster in 1st, with Rhys Budd in 2nd and Serco Yamaha's Jesse Dobson in 3rd.
Moto 2 saw the first sign of weakness from red plate holder Kyle Webster, as he fell from the lead pack on the opening lap. From there a Yamaha trio of Jay Wilson, Nathan Crawford and Jesse Dobson would look to capitalise and fought fiercely for track position and the lead of the race in the opening laps. Eventually Nathan Crawford (after a DNF due to a mechanical issue in moto 1) would take the lead and never look back on his Serco Yamaha, leaving Dobson and Wilson to battle for 2nd. Ultimately Dobson would secure 2nd, as Jay Wilson fought off late attacks to claim 3rd from Husqvarna mounted Dylan Wills and the hard charging Webster.
At the finish it was Crawford taking the win, from Dobson in 2nd, Wilson 3rd, Webster 4th and Dylan Wills in 5th.
Blake Fox Dominates Maxxis MX3 In Maitland
The Maxxis MX3 Class showcased incredible speed and talent as the next generation in Australian Motocross took to the Maitland circuit for Round 4 of the Penrite ProMX Championship presented by AMX Superstores.
In the opening moto, it was KTM mounted youngster Connor Towill who took the holeshot, closely followed by GasGas Australia's Blake Fox and Yamaha Junior Australia's Ryder Kingsford. Blake Fox blazed his way to the front spot and never looked back, opening up an incredible 21 second lead over the rest of the field. Ryder Kingsford would move to second, before a mistake in a turn saw the Yamaha mounted rider slip down the field and mount a charge back to the front. As the chequered flag waved, it was Blake Fox who dominated the race, from Kingsford who charged back to 2nd and Connor Towill with a career best 3rd position.
In Moto 2 Blake Fox would put on another dominating display of precision, gapping the field by a huge margin en route to the race win and the overall round win. Ryder Kingsford would ride to a solid but distant second position in the moto and the overall podium. The battle for third overall was the real on track battle as Conor Towill would crash out of podium contention after factoring into the lead pack early in the final moto. Cambell Williams on the BCP Yoshimura Honda and Yamaha mounted Cooper Holroyd traded positions and battled furiously over 3rd position in the moto, with Holroyd eventually prevailing for 3rd in the moto and landing in 3rd on the overall podium for the round.