Today I had a chance to catch up with RedBud’s Tim Ritchie about how things were going, and while they’re having some rain up there now and through the early parts of next week, the hope is that the forecast will get better for July Fourth weekend. I also told him the same thing I told my mom after Thunder Valley: get ready, because the fans are coming back, and there’s going to be a lot of them! And RedBud deserves it, as last year they took not one but TWO for the team, holding nationals on both Friday and Monday of Labor Day weekend, with limited spectators, knowing they would lose money, but it would help keep the series and teams intact during the pandemic. We got nine races and what seemed like a full series in, and the only teams we lost were GEICO Honda and JGR Suzuki, though those were more about their inability to find new title sponsors after they were told in the middle of the worst time of all, 2020, that their respective previous sponsors were not coming back. (Luckily, GasGas jumped into the fold as an OEM brand in motocross, run under the KTM Group, and Team Honda got back into 250cc racing directly, so it was kind of a push, depending on whether you have a glass-half-full or a half-empty outlook.)

As far as the High Point racing went, it was awesome to see Eli Tomac back on form (at least in the second moto) as well as Adam Cianciarulo, who very nearly saw his first moto win ripped away with a crazy moment in the last corner. We also saw the mounting duel between Honda’s Roczen, and Monster Energy/Star Yamaha Racing’s Dylan Ferrandis take another step together as they battled in both motos, and the red plate ended up back on the Frenchman’s YZ450F. Both have been masterful so far, and I look for them to continue this back-and-forth at RedBud—and in a very respectful way, as both tend to ride on the cleaner side when battling in close confines. It was also cool to have Ferrandis win because back in 2000 and 2001, his current coach/trainer, David Vuillemin, won here as well.

In the 250 Class we saw another first-time winner at High Point, though this was for the first time in more than a decade! After a long run of seeing guys win their first outdoor national here in Mt. Morris, Pennsylvania, going as far back as 1980 with Chuck “The Rising” Sun, it has not happened since Tyla Rattray’s first AMA 250 Pro Motocross win here in 2011. For the record, the first-time AMA National winners at High Point include Chuck Sun, Erik Kehoe ('85), the late Brian Swink ('91), Tim Ferry ('95), the late Scott Sheak ('97), Kelly Smith ('00), Chad Reed ('02), Mike Alessi ('05), Ryan Villopoto ('06), Josh Grant ('07), Tyla Rattray ('10), and now Jalek Swoll ('21). Swoll’s old coach was Tim Ferry, so like Ferrandis and Vuillemin, Swoll and Ferry now have something in common too!

We will have more on both Swoll and 250 points leader Jett Lawrence below, but I want to give a shout-out here to a few folks who did a cool thing for a privateer member of the motocross family. After Alex Martin got hurt at the Thunder Valley National two weeks ago, Ty Masterpool found himself without a way to get his stuff to High Point since Manluk/Rock River/Merge Racing Yamaha was going to pull their rig off the road, as the team had been helping the GasGas rider. When word got out at the end of the day in Colorado that Masterpool needed a hand, several folks stepped up to do what they could. The always-there-when-you-need-him Ted Parks agreed to haul Ty’s motorcycle, and Dunlop’s Brian Fleck found room for some of Masterpool’s gear bags and parts bins. I called Larry Brooks to see if they had any room on the BarX/Chaparral/Ecstar Suzuki rig, but they did not. However, LB suggested trying Brandon and his team down at Club MX, just as they were pulling out of TVR. They stopped, found room, loaded up Masterpool’s parts bike/frame, and everyone headed east—the Masterpools in pieces! Once everyone gathered at High Point, the Masterpools rounded everything up and got Ty’s bits back together, and then he went out and finished a season-best seventh overall. Thanks to everyone who helped the privateer and his family!