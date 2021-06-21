Results Archive
MXGP of
Russia

MXGP Results
  1. Tim Gajser
  2. Jeffrey Herlings
  3. Romain Febvre

MX2 Results
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Ruben Fernandez
  3. Mathys Boisrame

Motocross
High Point

450 Results
  1. Dylan Ferrandis
  2. Adam Cianciarulo
  3. Eli Tomac

250 Results
  1. Jalek Swoll
  2. Jett Lawrence
  3. Justin Cooper

Upcoming
GNCC
Snowshoe
Sat Jun 26

Upcoming
MXGP of
Great Britain
Sun Jun 27

Upcoming
Australian MX
Maitland
Sun Jun 27

Upcoming
Motocross
RedBud
Sat Jul 3

Upcoming
MXGP of
Italy
Sun Jul 4

Full Schedule

Save of the Day: High Point

June 21, 2021 1:05pm

Welcome to Save of the Day presented by MIPS where we will be highlighting close calls, salvage rides, or comeback performances from each week of the 2021 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship.

At the High Point National, Dylan Ferrandis went for a wild ride when he got caught up with a lapped rider late in the second 450 class moto. Despite nearly going over the bars, Ferrandis kept his cool and would pass Adam Cianciarulo ahead of him for second place in order to claim his second overall win of the year.

ABOUT MIPS

Backed by more than 20 years of research and development, Mips® and its innovative Safety System is engineered to provide helmet-based safety and protection for riders of all skill levels. As a global leader in this field, the Mips® system is available for a wide range of applications - from motocross and cycling to skiing and construction. The Mips® system is designed to help protect many of the elite motocross racers and athletes around the world and is found in many of the top motorcycle helmets on the market today. Look for the yellow dot and head over to mipsprotection.com for more information.

