Welcome to Save of the Day presented by MIPS where we will be highlighting close calls, salvage rides, or comeback performances from each week of the 2021 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship.

At the High Point National, Dylan Ferrandis went for a wild ride when he got caught up with a lapped rider late in the second 450 class moto. Despite nearly going over the bars, Ferrandis kept his cool and would pass Adam Cianciarulo ahead of him for second place in order to claim his second overall win of the year.

