Results Archive
Motocross
Thunder Valley
Articles
450 Results
  1. Ken Roczen
  2. Dylan Ferrandis
  3. Adam Cianciarulo
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Justin Cooper
  2. Jett Lawrence
  3. Hunter Lawrence
Full Results
GNCC
Mason-Dixon
Articles
Overall Results
  1. Steward Baylor
  2. Ben Kelley
  3. Jordan Ashburn
Full Results
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Lyndon Snodgrass
  2. Ruy Barbosa
  3. Craig Delong
Full Results
MXGP of
Russia
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Tim Gajser
  2. Jeffrey Herlings
  3. Romain Febvre
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Ruben Fernandez
  3. Mathys Boisrame
Full Results
Upcoming
Motocross
High Point
Sat Jun 19
Articles
Upcoming
GNCC
Snowshoe
Sat Jun 26
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Great Britain
Sun Jun 27
Articles
Upcoming
Australian MX
Maitland
Sun Jun 27
Articles
Full Schedule

Racer X Films: 2021 KTM 125 SX Two-Stroke Garage Build

June 17, 2021 2:00pm | by: , &

Loretta Lynn’s season is upon us, and what better way to celebrate it than with a Garage Build specifically made for the amateur national scene. Jaxon Pascal is a 16-year-old Colorado kid who is chasing his dream across America. His parents fortunately understand that in order to do well at the highest level of amateur racing (in the Schoolboy class), he’s going to need some horsepower. Matt and Stephanie Pascal put their money and trust into Chad Braun of XPR Motorsports as well as the other companies listed here to give Jaxon the best chance at winning a coveted Loretta Lynn’s AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship.

Video: Spencer Owens

Text: Kris Keefer

Build: Chad Braun/XPR Motorsports

Photos: Dallas Dunn

Products & Services Used:

XPR Motorsports

Cylinder Porting, Exhaust Power Valve Mod, Jetting
xprmotorsports.com

Vertex Pistons

Race Piston
vertexpistons.com

Race Tech

Fork Spring Conversion Kit, Re-Valve Shock
racetech.com

HGS

Pipe/Silencer
hgs-exhaustsystems.com

VHM

Two-Piece Head
vhm.nl

Moto Tassinari

V-Force 4 Reed Cage
store.mototassinari.com

Dunlop

MX33 Tires (80/100-21, 110/90-19)
dunlopmotorcycletires.com

Acerbis USA

Full Set of OEM Style Plastic
acerbisusa.com

Twin Air

Powerflow Filter Kit
twinair.com

Era Moto Co

Graphic Set
eramoto.com

ABOUT DECAL WORKS

Founded in 1989 by Ron and Janeen Joynt, DeCal Works has been the industry leader in pre-printed decals and custom graphics for 30 years. With a passion for racing and innovation, DeCal Works has, since its early days, focused its attention on high-quality products with great customer service.

