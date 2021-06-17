Racer X Films: 2021 KTM 125 SX Two-Stroke Garage Build
Loretta Lynn’s season is upon us, and what better way to celebrate it than with a Garage Build specifically made for the amateur national scene. Jaxon Pascal is a 16-year-old Colorado kid who is chasing his dream across America. His parents fortunately understand that in order to do well at the highest level of amateur racing (in the Schoolboy class), he’s going to need some horsepower. Matt and Stephanie Pascal put their money and trust into Chad Braun of XPR Motorsports as well as the other companies listed here to give Jaxon the best chance at winning a coveted Loretta Lynn’s AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship.
Video: Spencer Owens
Text: Kris Keefer
Build: Chad Braun/XPR Motorsports
Photos: Dallas Dunn
Products & Services Used:
XPR Motorsports
Cylinder Porting, Exhaust Power Valve Mod, Jetting
xprmotorsports.com
Vertex Pistons
Race Piston
vertexpistons.com
Race Tech
Fork Spring Conversion Kit, Re-Valve Shock
racetech.com
HGS
Pipe/Silencer
hgs-exhaustsystems.com
VHM
Two-Piece Head
vhm.nl
Moto Tassinari
V-Force 4 Reed Cage
store.mototassinari.com
Dunlop
MX33 Tires (80/100-21, 110/90-19)
dunlopmotorcycletires.com
Acerbis USA
Full Set of OEM Style Plastic
acerbisusa.com
Twin Air
Powerflow Filter Kit
twinair.com
Era Moto Co
Graphic Set
eramoto.com
