Loretta Lynn’s season is upon us, and what better way to celebrate it than with a Garage Build specifically made for the amateur national scene. Jaxon Pascal is a 16-year-old Colorado kid who is chasing his dream across America. His parents fortunately understand that in order to do well at the highest level of amateur racing (in the Schoolboy class), he’s going to need some horsepower. Matt and Stephanie Pascal put their money and trust into Chad Braun of XPR Motorsports as well as the other companies listed here to give Jaxon the best chance at winning a coveted Loretta Lynn’s AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship.

Video: Spencer Owens

Text: Kris Keefer

Build: Chad Braun/XPR Motorsports

Photos: Dallas Dunn

Products & Services Used:

XPR Motorsports

Cylinder Porting, Exhaust Power Valve Mod, Jetting

xprmotorsports.com

Vertex Pistons

Race Piston

vertexpistons.com

Race Tech

Fork Spring Conversion Kit, Re-Valve Shock

racetech.com

HGS

Pipe/Silencer

hgs-exhaustsystems.com

VHM

Two-Piece Head

vhm.nl

Moto Tassinari

V-Force 4 Reed Cage

store.mototassinari.com

Dunlop

MX33 Tires (80/100-21, 110/90-19)

dunlopmotorcycletires.com

Acerbis USA

Full Set of OEM Style Plastic

acerbisusa.com

Twin Air

Powerflow Filter Kit

twinair.com

Era Moto Co

Graphic Set

eramoto.com

