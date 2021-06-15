Results Archive
High Point National Entry Lists

June 15, 2021 2:25pm | by:
High Point National Entry Lists

The American Motorcyclist Association (AMA) has released the entry lists for the third round of the 2021 Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship at High Point Raceway in Mt. Morris, Pennsylvania.

You can view the entry list for the 450 and 250 classes below.

Note: Entry lists are provided by the AMA as of Tuesday, June 15, at 11 a.m. EDT.

250 Class

Motocross

High Point - 250 Entry List

June 19, 2021
High Point Raceway
Mt. Morris, PA United States
NumberRider Hometown Bike
18Jett Lawrence Landsborough Australia Honda CRF250R
24R.J. Hampshire Hudson, FL United States Husqvarna FC 250
30Jo Shimoda Suzuka Japan Kawasaki KX250F
32Justin Cooper Cold Spring Harbor, NY United States Yamaha YZ250F
33Derek Drake San Luis Obispo, CA United States Suzuki RM-Z250
Complete Entry List

450 Class

Motocross

High Point - 450 Entry List

June 19, 2021
High Point Raceway
Mt. Morris, PA United States
NumberRider Hometown Bike
1Zach Osborne
Abingdon, VA United States Husqvarna FC 450
2Cooper Webb Newport, NC United States KTM 450 SX-F
3Eli Tomac Cortez, CO United States Kawasaki KX450
7Aaron Plessinger Hamilton, OH United States Yamaha YZ450F
9Adam Cianciarulo Port Orange, FL United States Kawasaki KX450
Complete Entry List

