High Point National Entry Lists
June 15, 2021 2:25pm | by: Mitch Kendra
The American Motorcyclist Association (AMA) has released the entry lists for the third round of the 2021 Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship at High Point Raceway in Mt. Morris, Pennsylvania.
You can view the entry list for the 450 and 250 classes below.
Note: Entry lists are provided by the AMA as of Tuesday, June 15, at 11 a.m. EDT.
250 Class
Motocross
High Point - 250 Entry ListJune 19, 2021
|Number
|Rider
|Hometown
|Bike
|18
|Jett Lawrence
|Landsborough
|Honda CRF250R
|24
|R.J. Hampshire
|Hudson, FL
|Husqvarna FC 250
|30
|Jo Shimoda
|Suzuka
|Kawasaki KX250F
|32
|Justin Cooper
|Cold Spring Harbor, NY
|Yamaha YZ250F
|33
|Derek Drake
|San Luis Obispo, CA
|Suzuki RM-Z250
450 Class
Motocross
High Point - 450 Entry ListJune 19, 2021
|Number
|Rider
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|
Zach Osborne
|Abingdon, VA
|Husqvarna FC 450
|2
|Cooper Webb
|Newport, NC
|KTM 450 SX-F
|3
|Eli Tomac
|Cortez, CO
|Kawasaki KX450
|7
|Aaron Plessinger
|Hamilton, OH
|Yamaha YZ450F
|9
|Adam Cianciarulo
|Port Orange, FL
|Kawasaki KX450