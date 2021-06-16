Racer X Vet Series Round 1 Set For This Weekend June 18-19 At Dutch Sport Park

The first round of the 25th annual Racer X Vet series takes place this weekend at the Dutch Sport facility in Bloomington, Michigan. Established in 1977, we are proud to add this historic track for the first time to the Racer X series. The series has classes from 18+ to 70+ to fit any vet riders age or skill level. Open practice will be on Friday starting at noon and the race will be on Saturday. Come out to ride or just to visit with your old riding buddies.

Racer X Senior Championship—mxvets.com

Dutch Sport Park—dutchsportparkmx.com