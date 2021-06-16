Results Archive
Motocross
Thunder Valley
450 Results
  1. Ken Roczen
  2. Dylan Ferrandis
  3. Adam Cianciarulo
250 Results
  1. Justin Cooper
  2. Jett Lawrence
  3. Hunter Lawrence
GNCC
Mason-Dixon
Overall Results
  1. Steward Baylor
  2. Ben Kelley
  3. Jordan Ashburn
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Lyndon Snodgrass
  2. Ruy Barbosa
  3. Craig Delong
MXGP of
Russia
MXGP Results
  1. Tim Gajser
  2. Jeffrey Herlings
  3. Romain Febvre
MX2 Results
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Ruben Fernandez
  3. Mathys Boisrame
Upcoming
Motocross
High Point
Sat Jun 19
Upcoming
GNCC
Snowshoe
Sat Jun 26
Upcoming
MXGP of
Great Britain
Sun Jun 27
Upcoming
Australian MX
Maitland
Sun Jun 27
Racer X Vet Series Round 1 Set For This Weekend June 18-19 At Dutch Sport Park

June 16, 2021 9:00am | by:

The first round of the 25th annual Racer X Vet series takes place this weekend at the Dutch Sport facility in Bloomington, Michigan. Established in 1977, we are proud to add this historic track for the first time to the Racer X series. The series has classes from 18+ to 70+ to fit any vet riders age or skill level. Open practice will be on Friday starting at noon and the race will be on Saturday. Come out to ride or just to visit with your old riding buddies.

Racer X Senior Championship—mxvets.com

Dutch Sport Park—dutchsportparkmx.com 

