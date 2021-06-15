GasGas Expands Dirt Bike Lineup For 2022

GasGas Motorcycles (under the KTM Group umbrella) has announced its 2022 dirt bike lineup (its line of trials bikes and the new electric-assist mountain bikes will be announced separately). Added to this year's lineup compared to the 2021 lineup is a new MC 250 (two-stroke motocross), EX 250 (two-stroke cross country), EC 250 (two-stroke enduro), and MC 350F (four-stroke motocross), as well as upgraded models from last year's lineup (such as adding a small wheel size for the MC 85). Check out the full details in the GasGas press release below.

MURRIETA, California—Let’s get on the gas! GasGas Motorcycles North America is pleased to introduce the 2022 range of motocross, enduro and cross-country models. We’re super-proud of the bikes we launched just under a year ago, but we’re going a little bigger for 2022, adding four new machines to ensure we offer the most comprehensive dirt bike line-up there is! From the new MC 250, EX 250 and EC 250 screaming 2-strokes to the best-of-both-worlds MC 350F grunting 4-stroke, the GasGas model range has never looked – or sounded – so good.

GasGas Motorcycles launch 17-bike 2022 model range

Four all-new models join the motocross, cross-country and enduro lineup.

Extensive range of Technical Accessories and Apparel

Ensuring all bikes deliver vibrant styling, the latest technology and ease-of-use, we’ve established a 17-bike-strong range of no-nonsense, user-friendly, performance off-road motorcycles. All benefiting from the group’s robust, high-performance technical base, each one of our bikes embraces a distinct Spanish style as we continue to celebrate the rich and proud heritage GasGas has in trial competition and off-road racing. The best way to celebrate this heritage, of course, is to build on this base with new models, new titles and new riders.

Motocross

Delivering on our plan to bring fresh energy to the MX scene, and with a coveted AMA 450SX race-win now under our belt, it was time to expand the line! The MC range now includes the highly-requested, all-new MC 250 2-stroke and MC 350F 4-stroke machines. The new MC 250 delivers everything 2-stroke lovers need to race or play and, most importantly, enjoy a dirt-ripping, heart-pumping ride. Turn to the new MC 350F to strike the perfect balance between motor and mobility, while play-riding or riding to win. Now boasting an even more complete range of motocross bikes, our no-nonsense approach to performance means all of our models deliver proven technology, vibrant styling and an overall simplicity that invites riders of all types to unite in the dirt. Enjoying fun-filled muddy weekends riding and racing with friends is what our MC 125, MC 250, MC 250F, MC 350F and MC 450F motocross bikes are all about.