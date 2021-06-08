Results Archive
Motocross
Fox Raceway 1
450 Results
  1. Dylan Ferrandis
  2. Ken Roczen
  3. Aaron Plessinger
250 Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Jeremy Martin
  3. Justin Cooper
Motocross
Thunder Valley
450 Results
  1. Ken Roczen
  2. Dylan Ferrandis
  3. Adam Cianciarulo
250 Results
  1. Justin Cooper
  2. Jett Lawrence
  3. Hunter Lawrence
GNCC
Mason-Dixon
Overall Results
  1. Steward Baylor
  2. Ben Kelley
  3. Jordan Ashburn
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Lyndon Snodgrass
  2. Ruy Barbosa
  3. Craig Delong
MXGP of
Russia
Sun Jun 13
Motocross
High Point
Sat Jun 19
Save of the Day: Thunder Valley

June 8, 2021 4:15pm

Welcome to Save of the Day presented by MIPS where we will be highlighting close calls, salvage rides, or comeback performances from each week of the 2021 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship.

At the Thunder Valley National, Dylan Ferrandis lost his rear brake with about 10 minutes still to go in the first 450 moto. As such, Ken Roczen snuck back up on the Frenchman as time was winding down, eventually resulting in a close moment which saw Ferrandis jump off the track. Ferrandis corralled his bike without a rear brake and was able to hold on for second place.

ABOUT MIPS

Backed by more than 20 years of research and development, Mips® and its innovative Safety System is engineered to provide helmet-based safety and protection for riders of all skill levels. As a global leader in this field, the Mips® system is available for a wide range of applications - from motocross and cycling to skiing and construction. The Mips® system is designed to help protect many of the elite motocross racers and athletes around the world and is found in many of the top motorcycle helmets on the market today. Look for the yellow dot and head over to mipsprotection.com for more information.

