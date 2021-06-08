Welcome to Save of the Day presented by MIPS where we will be highlighting close calls, salvage rides, or comeback performances from each week of the 2021 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship.

At the Thunder Valley National, Dylan Ferrandis lost his rear brake with about 10 minutes still to go in the first 450 moto. As such, Ken Roczen snuck back up on the Frenchman as time was winding down, eventually resulting in a close moment which saw Ferrandis jump off the track. Ferrandis corralled his bike without a rear brake and was able to hold on for second place.

