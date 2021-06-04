Results Archive
GNCC
John Penton
Articles
Overall Results
  1. Josh Strang
  2. Ben Kelley
  3. Steward Baylor
Full Results
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Craig Delong
  2. Lyndon Snodgrass
  3. Jonathan Girroir
Full Results
Motocross
Fox Raceway 1
Articles
450 Results
  1. Dylan Ferrandis
  2. Ken Roczen
  3. Aaron Plessinger
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Jeremy Martin
  3. Justin Cooper
Full Results
Upcoming
Motocross
Thunder Valley
Sat Jun 5
Articles
Upcoming
GNCC
Mason-Dixon
Sun Jun 6
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Russia
Sun Jun 13
Articles
Full Schedule

Listen: Moto Marketing Podcast Ep. #77: RAK Racing's Dr. Jay Cavanaugh

June 4, 2021 8:30am | by:
Listen: <em>Moto Marketing Podcast</em> Ep. #77: RAK Racing's Dr. Jay Cavanaugh

The Moto Marketing Podcast is truly a podcast unlike any other, featuring some of the most iconic moto companies and athletes discussing how they’ve developed and grown their brands. Luke Nesler also brings his insight as a marketing professional about growing your own company or personal brand. If you’re trying to grow your moto business or become more appealing to sponsors, this is the show for you. Subscribe via iTunes or your favorite podcast app by searching for the Racer X Podcast Network. It's also available on the Racer X Illustrated YouTube channel, Spotify, and Google Play Music.

Dr. Jay Cavanaugh is the literal definition of a secret weapon. Jay is a mindset performance coach for many top supercross and motocross athletes. On this episode of the Moto Marketing Podcast, he joins Luke Nesler to talk about how he helps his athletes perform and how he promotes himself in an industry where his clients wish to remain anonymous.

For more information, visit rak-racing.com.

Listen to the podcast in the player below or watch the podcast in the embedded video below.

TGI Freeday - Newsletter Giveaway
By subscribing, you agree to our privacy policy. Must be 18 years of age or older to win.
Forms on this page are protected by reCAPTCHA, its Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Read Now
July 2021 Issue Now Available
Get Racer X on your iPhone
Check out all the exclusive content this month on any device!
Read Now
The July 2021 Digital Issue Availalbe Now